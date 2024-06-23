“Heads May Roll” Threat Causes Uproar in Anambra Community Ahead of Igweship Election

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be better described as a “heads may roll” threat is currently raging in Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, following the circulation of a voice note allegedly credited to one Afamefuna Egwuenu, a South African-based native of the community.

Popularly known as Afam Japanga, Mr. Egwuenu, in the said voice note, had issued a stern warning to the youths of the community, some affluent individual, and some candidates for the soon-to-hold Igweship election in the community, threatening them that there would be dire consequences if they, in any way, hinder, or allow themselves to be used to distort the smooth conduct of the Igwe Ezeokpoko 11 election in the community.

The threat is coming as the sender’s reaction over what he described as some perceived sinister moves by some personalities in the community, to frustrate the smooth conduct of the forthcoming election and ignite fire in Oba, which, he said, he would not live to condone, as a concerned citizen.

According to reports from Odogwublog, the voice record, which has gone viral on the various social media platforms of the community, partly transcribes thus: “The youths, if you allow yourselves to be corrupted — …because I heard you collected N7million from one of the candidates for Igweship election, somebody I did not know how he emerged as Ezeigbo in Lagos, and if you allow one Ukadike that is out to destroy Oba, to use you… — then, wait for the catastrophe from me that will befall you. This is not boasting! As I said, so shall it be.

“I am not interested in my property in Oba, I can even set my house ablaze to tell you that I am serious and not losing anything in Oba. Those who doubt my threat because I want peaceful conduct of Igweship election in Oba, let them try me and see.”

Continuing, Afam Japanga warned thus: “If Njubigbo failed during the screening for the Ezeokpoko 11 election, he should go home and rest. Anyone who doubts my threat… let’s see how it goes. Njubigbo and Ukadike want to destroy Oba. But that will not happen!”

Reports also have it that the threatening voice of Afam Japanga, which is in most of the platforms of Oba people, has resulted in some indigenes demanding reaction from the President General of Oba Patriotic Union (O.P.U), Chief Anthony Uzor Ejiofor, even as security agencies are said to also been aware of the threat.

Some members of the community also maintained that the PG cannot not deny being aware of the said threat, as he is an Admin in some of the social media platforms of the community where the said voice record has trended.

However, in his reaction when contacted, the President General, Chief Ejiofor, told newsmen that he had not known the South African-based son from Adam; thus, wondering why he should be linked to him by those he described as enemies of the community.

According to him, “Some people may have brought him to the limelight; Afam Japanga did not just come out, circumstances in Oba invited him.”

Giving an overview of the circumstances, the PG wondered thus: “During Okuzu Oba village election for Igweship, how come Afam Japanga started mentioning Ukadike’s name and why did Afam ask him to steer clear of the venue of the election?”

“I don’t know Afam,” he re-emphasized.

Continuing in the narration, he said, “On the 18th June, as we were about to commence screening of the four Igweship candidates at the Nkwo Civic Center, the Oba Youth President, Hon. Ebuka Ochudo, rushed and turned the tables upside down and scattered the entire thing, saying that there will not be screening for the Igweship election.

“Is that the best way and approach he should channel his grievances? He wants to topple O.P.U. by his action. Why did Dozie Nweke, Ukadike and cohorts not react to that incident. Afam Japanga condemned the stoppage of the screening that day by the Youths President and advised him not to disrupt the process of conduct of the election again, and to steer clear of the venue.

“Ebuka Ochudo may have been sponsored to do what he did. So Afam Japanga may have meant to tell Ebuka that if he is strong that he (Afam Japanga) is stronger.”

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to get the reactions of the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, on the issue, proved abortive abortive, as he was yet to respond to his message of inquiry as at the time of this publication.

Reports, however, have it that the Transition Committee Chairman for Idemili South Local Government Area, Hon. Amaka Obi, has invited the Youth President of the community and called him to order.