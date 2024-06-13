Aba Traders Protest, Storm Abia State Government House Over Siege By Soldiers

Aba traders storm govt house, seek Otti’s intervention over alleged military siege. Aba traders storm govt house, seek Otti’s intervention over alleged military siege

Traders from Ngwa Road market Aba, Tuesday, stormed Abia Government House Umuahia, to protest alleged siege of the market by the military following the May 30th killing of five soldiers by unknown gunmen.

The traders who carried placards with various inscriptions sought the intervention of Gov. Alex Otti for the reopening of their shops.

Some of the inscriptions read:” We are tired of staying at home”; “We have no access to our shops any more”,; “Our shops are under siege”.

President of the Traders’ Association, Chinedu Oforndu who spoke on their behalf, lamented that they had not been able to access to their shops since the incident.

He said that the situation had been taking a toll on them and their families as they now find it difficult to feed.

” Our shops are under siege by the military since May 30. We don’t have access to our shops again. Hunger is dealing with us. Governor please come to our rescue”, he pleaded.

Speaking also, the Secretary of the traders, Mr Ikenna Ohanaba, said that the traders had been frustrated over the situation, and needed Government’s help.

Ohanaba who said that the scene of the attack against the slain soldiers was far from the location of the market, wondered why traders would be made to suffer for what they had no hand in.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade, Commerce and Industry, Chief Nwaka Inem, commended the traders for their peaceful comportment.

He promised to convey their grievances to the Governor, and pleaded with them to remain calm as Government is making spirited efforts to put the situation under check.