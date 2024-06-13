8.4 C
New York
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Aba Traders Protest, Storm Abia State Government House Over Siege By Soldiers

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Aba traders storm govt house, seek Otti’s intervention over alleged military siege. Aba traders storm govt house, seek Otti’s intervention over alleged military siege

Traders from Ngwa Road market Aba, Tuesday, stormed Abia Government House Umuahia, to protest alleged siege of the market by the military following the May 30th killing of five soldiers by unknown gunmen.

The traders who carried placards with various inscriptions sought the intervention of Gov. Alex Otti for the reopening of their shops.

Some of the inscriptions read:” We are tired of staying at home”; “We have no access to our shops any more”,; “Our shops are under siege”.

READ ALSO  Imo Oil Communities Back Security Outfit, Praise Inspector Okebata (Kill And Bury)

President of the Traders’ Association, Chinedu Oforndu who spoke on their behalf, lamented that they had not been able to access to their shops since the incident.

He said that the situation had been taking a toll on them and their families as they now find it difficult to feed.

” Our shops are under siege by the military since May 30. We don’t have access to our shops again. Hunger is dealing with us. Governor please come to our rescue”, he pleaded.

Speaking also, the Secretary of the traders, Mr Ikenna Ohanaba, said that the traders had been frustrated over the situation, and needed Government’s help.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi Man In Tears After Villagers Destroyed Father's House, Farmlands Over Church Programme

Ohanaba who said that the scene of the attack against the slain soldiers was far from the location of the market, wondered why traders would be made to suffer for what they had no hand in.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade, Commerce and Industry, Chief Nwaka Inem, commended the traders for their peaceful comportment.

He promised to convey their grievances to the Governor, and pleaded with them to remain calm as Government is making spirited efforts to put the situation under check.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Ebonyi Man In Tears After Villagers Destroyed Father’s House, Farmlands Over Church Programme
Next article
Agency Impounds Truck Laden With Toxic Hospital Wastes In Imo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo: Family Demands Justice As 23-year-old Student Nurse Dies In Boyfriend's House

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports