Agency Impounds Truck Laden With Toxic Hospital Wastes In Imo

The Eastern Waste Management Company (EWMC) has arrested a truck suspected to be carrying hospital wastes allegedly evacuated from the Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH), in Owerri.

According to the company, the truck was caught evacuating wastes outside the premises of FUTH, prompting its enforcement team to swing into action. The team arrested the driver, and seized his truck.

The EWMC Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Mr. E.C Isiagbi told newsmen on Tuesday at his Orllu Road, Owerri that the company will no longer tolerate illegal wastes management practices in the state.

“We will continue to crack down on unscrupulous operators who flout our regulations and endanger public health,” he said.

He added that the arrested driver would face charges for illegal waste disposal, to serve as a deterrent to others who flout the law of dumping refuse on the streets.

The DMD urged hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the state to ensure they engage only licensed and reputable wastes management companies to handle their wastes.

He noted that wastes emanating from hospitals constitute serious health hazards to the public, because it normally contains some dangerous substances that are hazardous to human health and could also cause environmental pollution.

He stated that the EWMC led by Managing Director Prince Uche Cyril Njoku will leave no stone unturned in making sure Imo State is free from illegal waste disposal.

Isiagbi, hinted that the EWMC is in partnership with the Imo State Government via Public Private Partnership (PPP), adding that the company is the only wastes management company licensed to dispose refuse in the state.

Contributing, the Director of operations Mr. Ugochukwu Aghazie, urged Imo people to always adhere to the rules and laws guiding waste management in Imo State, adding that big companies like hotels, hospitals and factories that flaunt its order will have themselves to be blamed as punishment awaits them.