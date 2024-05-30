8.4 C
New York
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

BREAKING: Police Gun Down One Suspected Sit-at-home Enforcer in Anambra, Recover Gun, Others

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

One person has been demobilize, while three others fled with bullet wounds, as the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command laid an ambush against some suspected miscreants allegedly re-grouping to enforce sit-at-home in the State.

The incident happened along the Oba Flyover in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, where the operatives intercepted the gang of four armed men operating on motorbikes.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen, the Spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Operatives also recovered a locally made Barreta pistol, four expanded cartridges, two phones, and some signals/initials showing unpatriotism and disloyalty to the Nigerian government.

READ ALSO  I Won't Tolerate Any Misconduct from Any of You — Anambra Police Chief Warns Cops, Pledges Open-Door Policy

According to him, preliminary information shows the armed men were regrouping to enforce illegal sit-at-home on 30th May 2024; adding that the operatives are on the trail of the three others who escaped the scene.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police charges the Operatives to sustain the tempo of the Onslaught against the criminal elements and continue to deny them the space they enjoy to commit havoc in the State,” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Kaduna: Ensure Security Vehicles Gets To Terrorists Hide-Out- Group Urges Gov Sani

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  19-Year-Old ‘Upcoming Thief’ Who Robs with Acid Apprehended in Awka, Given the Beating of His Life

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports