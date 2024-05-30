BREAKING: Police Gun Down One Suspected Sit-at-home Enforcer in Anambra, Recover Gun, Others

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

One person has been demobilize, while three others fled with bullet wounds, as the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command laid an ambush against some suspected miscreants allegedly re-grouping to enforce sit-at-home in the State.

The incident happened along the Oba Flyover in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, where the operatives intercepted the gang of four armed men operating on motorbikes.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen, the Spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Operatives also recovered a locally made Barreta pistol, four expanded cartridges, two phones, and some signals/initials showing unpatriotism and disloyalty to the Nigerian government.

According to him, preliminary information shows the armed men were regrouping to enforce illegal sit-at-home on 30th May 2024; adding that the operatives are on the trail of the three others who escaped the scene.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police charges the Operatives to sustain the tempo of the Onslaught against the criminal elements and continue to deny them the space they enjoy to commit havoc in the State,” he said.