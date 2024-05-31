8.4 C
New York
Friday, May 31, 2024
Search
Subscribe

How Clannish Agenda Denied Mbaise Born Political Leader Ihedioha, Imo Governorship In 2015

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Political Leaders Forum, OZOPOLF, has finally opened up on why it backpedalled on its quest for the emergence of an indigene of the zone as governor of Imo State in 2015.

It revealed that it was the clannish agenda of the former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha that made it to lend support to Owelle Rochas Okorocha of Orlu Zone.

Leader of OZOPOLF, Prince Charles Amadi disclosed this on Saturday, May 25 while speaking with newsmen at his country home in Eziama Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

Prince Amadi popularly known as Charlvon further disclosed that Ihedioha was supporting OZOPOLF to achieve its objective of producing the governor of the state till he clinched the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

READ ALSO  Labour Party National Transition Committee Hails Edo On Abure's Suspension From Party

He disclosed that at a point Ihedioha donated bags of rice, cartons of tomatoes and a cash of N500,000 to OZOPOLF.

According to him, no sooner Ihedioha clinched the PDP ticket than he cut off support for OZOPOLF including not attending meetings of the organization.

Charlvon said he had to complain to Okigwe Zone-born business man, Chief Tony Chukwu, who opted to mediate by summoning a meeting at his Wuse Abuja office.

The meeting, he said, was supposed to be a tripartite one but was attended by himself, Chief Longers Anyanwu and Ihedioha who came with Chief Austin Cosmas, his kinsman as his spokesman.

READ ALSO  Tinubu Has Put Smiles on the Faces of Nigerians — Anambra APC Chieftain Claims, Says Nigerians, the Architect of Their Problems

At the meeting, Chief Cosmas popularly known as Austin Papa made it clear that the quest for a governor of Owerri Zone extraction which was being spearheaded by the OZOPOLF had been taken away from the organization by the Mbaise Nation.

He reported Austin Papa as saying that the Mbaise Nation will compensate OZOPOLF after the realization of the project.

Charlvon said it was this clannish posture of Ihedioha that made the organization to back Okorocha who eventually won the 2015 governorship poll.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Ki||ing of Soldiers in Aba: Abia State Government Places a N25 Million Bounty on Perpetrators

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  C’River Assembly Crisis: Ndoma-Egba denies endorsing anyone as Speaker

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports