How Clannish Agenda Denied Mbaise Born Political Leader Ihedioha, Imo Governorship In 2015

Political Leaders Forum, OZOPOLF, has finally opened up on why it backpedalled on its quest for the emergence of an indigene of the zone as governor of Imo State in 2015.

It revealed that it was the clannish agenda of the former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha that made it to lend support to Owelle Rochas Okorocha of Orlu Zone.

Leader of OZOPOLF, Prince Charles Amadi disclosed this on Saturday, May 25 while speaking with newsmen at his country home in Eziama Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

Prince Amadi popularly known as Charlvon further disclosed that Ihedioha was supporting OZOPOLF to achieve its objective of producing the governor of the state till he clinched the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He disclosed that at a point Ihedioha donated bags of rice, cartons of tomatoes and a cash of N500,000 to OZOPOLF.

According to him, no sooner Ihedioha clinched the PDP ticket than he cut off support for OZOPOLF including not attending meetings of the organization.

Charlvon said he had to complain to Okigwe Zone-born business man, Chief Tony Chukwu, who opted to mediate by summoning a meeting at his Wuse Abuja office.

The meeting, he said, was supposed to be a tripartite one but was attended by himself, Chief Longers Anyanwu and Ihedioha who came with Chief Austin Cosmas, his kinsman as his spokesman.

At the meeting, Chief Cosmas popularly known as Austin Papa made it clear that the quest for a governor of Owerri Zone extraction which was being spearheaded by the OZOPOLF had been taken away from the organization by the Mbaise Nation.

He reported Austin Papa as saying that the Mbaise Nation will compensate OZOPOLF after the realization of the project.

Charlvon said it was this clannish posture of Ihedioha that made the organization to back Okorocha who eventually won the 2015 governorship poll.