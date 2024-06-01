Again, Hit-and-run Driver Crushes Road User in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An unidentified female pedestrian has been crushed to death by a yet-to-be-identified bus driver in Anambra State.

The incident happened at about 12:57pm at the ever-busy Upper Iweka axis in Onitsha, where the pedestrian was about crossing the expressway, before she was knocked down by the speeding commercial driver of a Toyota Hiace bus, who also zoomed off immediately, without stopping to check on his victim.

Confirming this in a statement made available to newsmen, a Staff Officer Public Education at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State, ARC Charles Iyiegbuniwe, said the FRSC rescue took the victim to the Toronto Mortuary, Onitsha, after doctor’s confirmation that she died instantly.

According to him, the Sector Commander, FRSC Anambra, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, has commiserated with the family of the victim, advising vehicle owners to desist from speed, and to always ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. He said the Sector Commander also cautioned drivers to always “grant every road users the equal right of way, because road does not forgive.”

Recall that, barely six months ago, a commercial tricyclist was similarly knocked down at the Green Tower Junction, off the Godwin Ezeemo Int’l Press Centre, in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, by an unidentified reckless driver of a car, who also sped off immediately the crash occured, leaving the Keke driver half-dead on the ground where he was bleeding profusely (with his two legs shattered) before the intervention of some sympathizers who rushed him to hospital.