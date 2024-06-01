8.4 C
New York
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Again, Hit-and-run Driver Crushes Road User in Anambra

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An unidentified female pedestrian has been crushed to death by a yet-to-be-identified bus driver in Anambra State.

The incident happened at about 12:57pm at the ever-busy Upper Iweka axis in Onitsha, where the pedestrian was about crossing the expressway, before she was knocked down by the speeding commercial driver of a Toyota Hiace bus, who also zoomed off immediately, without stopping to check on his victim.

Confirming this in a statement made available to newsmen, a Staff Officer Public Education at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State, ARC Charles Iyiegbuniwe, said the FRSC rescue took the victim to the Toronto Mortuary, Onitsha, after doctor’s confirmation that she died instantly.

READ ALSO  Nigerian Police Arrest Chinese Expatriate For Killing Female Worker In Abia State

According to him, the Sector Commander, FRSC Anambra, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, has commiserated with the family of the victim, advising vehicle owners to desist from speed, and to always ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. He said the Sector Commander also cautioned drivers to always “grant every road users the equal right of way, because road does not forgive.”

Recall that, barely six months ago, a commercial tricyclist was similarly knocked down at the Green Tower Junction, off the Godwin Ezeemo Int’l Press Centre, in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, by an unidentified reckless driver of a car, who also sped off immediately the crash occured, leaving the Keke driver half-dead on the ground where he was bleeding profusely (with his two legs shattered) before the intervention of some sympathizers who rushed him to hospital.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How Clannish Agenda Denied Mbaise Born Political Leader Ihedioha, Imo Governorship In 2015

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  BREAKING: Police Gun Down One Suspected Sit-at-home Enforcer in Anambra, Recover Gun, Others

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports