Breaking : Donald Trump Guilty On All Charges

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on multiple counts in his ‘hush money’ case in New York.

The jury reached a verdict on Thursday and found the former president guilty on all 34 counts.

The 34 counts stemmed from 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks that make up Trump’s monthly reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen who fronted the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The 12-person jury considered whether Trump was guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, which were all connected to the alleged cover-up of hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president pleaded not guilty to the charges in the case and denied the affair with Daniels.

At the heart of this case is a payment made days before Trump was elected president in 2016.

His attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair. Trump has denied the allegation.