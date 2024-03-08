Women Group Honours Anambra Police Commissioner for Proactive Policing, Leadership Excellence

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has bagged another award recognition for his leadership style and excellent performance as the Police Chief in the State.

The honour, Leadership Excellence Award, was presented to the him by the All for Women Initiative, Nigeria (A-WIN), at a conference to herald the 2023 International Women’s Day, which held in Awka on Thursday.

CP Adeoye, recognized for his advancement in security and proactive policing, was also a Guest Speaker at the event that held in Awka on Thursday, where he spoke on “Role of Women in Proactive Policing and Peaceful Society”.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner, who hailed the initiative and the platform given to him, explained that proactive policing relies heavily on community collaboration, adding that women play a crucial role in achieving that.

Giving an overview of the security situation in the state, CP Adeoye highlighted the successes achieved by security agencies in the State, which he said were achieved through community engagement and intelligence gathering, in addition to other giant strides so far recorded by the State’s Police Command under his watch. He further emphasized the importance of women’s vigilance in their neighborhoods, as well as reporting suspicious activities/movements, and working with the police to maintain peace in the society.

While congratulating the women for their strength and resilience, the CP further urged them to become active partners in promoting safety awareness within their respective families, communities, and other areas of endeavours.

Chaired by former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, the well-attended event also attracted dignitaries and top government functionaries, including the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo; her counterpart in the Ministry of Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodiri Anara; as well as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne.

Also present at the event were the Traditional Ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka; the wife of CP Aderemi and Chairperson of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in Anambra State, Mrs. Bolanle Adeoye; the Founder, Solution Kitchen, Mrs. Ngozi Obikwelu; as well as representatives from different groups, including the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other women-affiliated groups.

Themed, “Women Gear Up, Aspire and Win”, the event, aside recognizing the efforts and exceptional leadership of CP Adeoye, also served as a platform to motivate and sensitize the women, as well as highlight the significance of their involvement in ensuring peace and security within the state.

Recall that CP Adeoye had earlier, in January this year, also received similar honour — Award of Excellence in Security Architecture — from the Association of Past President Generals of Anambra State (APPAS), all in recognition of his tireless efforts and the outstanding performance of the State’s Police Command (under his watch) in promoting safety and strengthening the security architecture of the State.