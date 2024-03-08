8.4 C
Lawmakers To Sanction Producers Over Circulation Of Substandard Sachets, Bottled Water In Imo State

Imo Governor, Uzodimma Shops For Replacements Of SSG, Chief Of Staff

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The House Committee on Health Imo State Assembly has reiterated the government determinations to curb the State from consuming and drinking bad water to get rid of Substandard Sachets and bottled water productions to avoid epidemic of diseases.

Disclosing, member for Ahiazu mbaise State Constitutiency and Chairman Imo State House Of Assembly Committee On Health, Hon Samuel Otuibe, stated this during a meeting with the Executives Of The Association of Table Waters Producers (ATWAP), Imo State, on thursday, at the Assembly Complex.

Hon Otuibe raised an alarm over the high increases in the reports of substandard and conterminated waters on circulation orchestrated by nefarious activities of table and bottled water producers in the state, which has caused a lot of health hazards to Imo citizens occasioned by inadequate inspections exercises of the production plants by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking, Hon Otuibe, openly exonerated few table and bottled waters productions company in Imo State as safe for consumption to the citizens for drinking, such as, Eva water, Mangero water and few others.

While many others that don’t even have NAFDAC registration numbers and other relevant documents to operate to do the needful to avoid sealing of their outlets based on illegal operations and distribution of poison.

In a separate contributions, Members of the Committee, Rt Hon Chigozie Nwaneri Oru-East State Constituency, and Dominic Ezerioha member for Oru West informed the table water producers that investigations have been carried out on what they are producing as table water for Imo citizens and have been confirmed to be substandard, hence they were summoned to appear before the Committee On Health. According to them, “we have done our due diligence before inviting you here. We invited you people here to make it right”

