President Tinubu Appoints Chief Medical Directors Of Two Federal Medical Centres

President Tinubu Appoints Chief Medical Directors Of Two Federal Medical Centres
President Tinubu Appoints Chief Medical Directors Of Two Federal Medical Centres

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. James Enimi Omietimi as Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for an initial term of four (4) years, and the reappointment of Professor Sa’ad Aliyu Ahmed as Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, for a second term of four (4) years.

Dr. Omietimi is an accomplished medical professional. He graduated from the University of Port Harcourt in 1994 with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS), and began his medical career with specialization in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He has held various leadership positions, including President of the Association of Resident Doctors and Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Bayelsa State. He is a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons and the International College of Surgeons.

Dr. Sa’ad Ahmed is a distinguished Professor of Pathology at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, concurrently serving as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, for four years during his initial tenure. He holds fellowships from esteemed institutions such as the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, the International College of Surgeons (USA), the College of American Pathologists (USA), and the Central East and Southern Africa College of Pathology (South Africa).

The President expects that the newly appointed Chief Medical Directors, leveraging their vast experience and professional competence, will facilitate the consistent delivery of quality healthcare services to all Nigerians in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of ensuring that all services in federal government hospitals are world-class, people-centred, and delivered in accordance with best industry practice.

