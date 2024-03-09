8.4 C
My New Contractors Frantically Biting the Bullets to Deliver — Soludo, Says Onitsha Is Not Irredeemable

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed his confidence in the complete transformation of Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state, and its environs to give the inhabitants better living.

Governor Soludo disclosed this during a recent inspection of some ongoing road projects in Okpoko and Onithsa, where he also declared that the commercial city was not irredeemable.

The inspection came barely two weeks after the Governor terminated a contract with a previous contractor handling some of the ongoing road projects in the area due to unsatisfactory performance, and the consequent engagement and deployment of new contractors.

The Governor who took to his social media handle to remark on the outcome of the inspection, expressed his optimism and delight with the performance of the current contractors, whom he said “are frantically biting the bullet to ensure the people get nothing short of the best from a government they trust.”

He further reiterated his administration’s long-term vision for improved living standards in Okpoko and Onitsha, while also re-emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure, particularly in the neglected areas of the state.

“Onitsha is not irredeemable, neither is Okpoko beyond salvation. From Obodoukwu road to other adjoining streets of Okpoko, I am certain that the over 15km of road intervention we are making will change the totality of its urbanscape.

“Onitsha is fast wearing a new look. For us, this revolution must continue. It shall become a fresh beginning for our people who deserve nothing but the good life. May Anambra continue to Win!” the Governor wrote on his verified social media handle.

