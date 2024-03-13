Imo: ‘Sack Eze Okeke Led Traditional Council’ Group Urges Gov. Uzodimma

Group under the appellation of Advocate for good governance has called on Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to waste no further time in dissolving the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers led by HRH,Eze Emma Okeke as the Chairman.

The group also commended the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for constituting the new cabinet.

In a release signed by the Secretary of the group, Michael Okafor Esq and made available to Lead Express, the group wondered why the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers should continue holding firm to their office even when their tenure has long elapsed.

When the news filtered into the State that the Governor, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator. Hope Uzodinma is back in the State from his overseas trip since he was sworn into office for his well deserved second term in office, Ndi Imo welcomed his return with so much expectations.

Living up to the said expectations,the Governor had few days ago sent Twelve Commissioner Nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening as well as sixteen Special Advisers for approval which the House has done.

While this is ongoing, a vital part of the Government seemed to be overlooked or totally forgotten and that is the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

This Institution is a creation that came out of political goodwill by successive governors and the Governor appoints and constitutes the Leadership so that the Traditional RULERS would, among other things, have and enjoy value and relevance.

As a political establishment, Ndi Imo are of the opinion that the Governor would have dissolved the Leadership of this Council as he did to other sister departments of government.

It is more intriguing that after the expiration of the tenure of office of the present Leadership of this Council, they are still parading themselves with unbridled arrogance as if they have been reappointed by His Excellency.

Ndi Imo appreciateHis Excellency’s seeming delay in constituting the next Executive Council. The perception remains that the previous EXCO recorded some flaws and disappointments and therefore, absolute care is required in assembling the next set of appointees whose loyalty, character and capacity will not be in doubt.

Suffice it to say that the Council of Ndi Eze is an arm of government and therefore, should be seen, recognized and managed as such. There is need to understudy and assess the SCORE CARD of the Leadership of the Ezes’ Council since this past four years to ascertain some perennial issues of State concern such as,

(A) Was the Council able to unite the over 700 Traditional Rulers in Imo State OR are they worse off now with suspicion, hatred and disenchantment than ever and in comatose.?

(B)What is our inter state cultural and traditional values and cooperation with other States in Nigeria like?

(c). What impact was the Council able to create in our respective Communities particularly in areas of cutting down and minimizing the spate of criminalities because these criminals that are making life very unbearable for people reside in these Communities. Or were they the first to abscond from their thrones and palaces and duty posts, abandoning the Communities over their watch to miscreants who remain unchecked and have taken over and declared these Communities a ‘NO MAN’S LAND’.

(d) What are the noticeable practical achievements of this Council to compliment the numerous positive efforts of government within the period in view?.