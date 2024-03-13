8.4 C
Priest Keke , Shuttle Operators Commission Roads In Onitsha..As Soludo Builds 5 New Hospitals.

Killings May Result Scarcity Of Husbands In Southeast – Anambra Commission

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Against the normal convention of governors commissioning projects a Catholic Priest , Keke Tricycle and shuttle bus operators at Onitsha South local government area commissioned two completed road projects constructed by Gov Charles Soludo.

This is coming as the Anambra state government commences the building of five new General Hospitals in the state in a bid to boost health care delivery in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning 2.8 km and 2.3 km roads constructed at Niger street and Portharcourt road the Press Secretary to the Arch Bishop of Onitsha Episcopal Diocese Rev Fr George Adimike explained that the Niger street is the gate way to the Onitsha main market adding that the road project is strategic as it would go a long way in boosting the patronage of the market by investors.

Speaking at the occasion Gov Charles Soludo who directed the trio to commission the projects explained that the road infrastructure is meant for the residents in the area especially the transporters who use the roads on daily bases.

“I am not too particular about commissioning projects because those roads were completed about a month ago but they are meant for the people who always make use of them so it is up to them to do the honors”

Soludo further stated that his administration is not only working on roads but improving health care delivery in the state.

“Onitsha South local government has never had any General Hospital as well as Okpoko town in Ogbaru local government area but we have commenced the establishment of general hospitals in those places and they are part of the five new General Hospitals that are being established in the state ”

“Also we shall be commissioning the Zik Avenue, Miss Ellen street to Ochanja and the Ochanja round about that use to be a refuse dump is now being converted to a water fountain which would beautify the place ” he said.

Chairman Onitsha South local government area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji noted that pains being experienced by motorists and traders in the area has been check mated following the construction of the roads .

Orji expressed optimism that the road revolution in Onitsha would attract investors inti the commercial town while urging residents of Onitsha South to ensure that the drains are cleared in order to protect the roads.

