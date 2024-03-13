Handcuffed Man Allegedly Falls Off from Police Vehicle in Anambra, Dies (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A yet-to-be-identified man has reported allegedly fallen off from police vehicle shortly and died in Anambra State.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday at Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market, by Port Harcourt Road in Onitsha, the commercial city of the State.

According to a video currently trending on the social media and a masculine voiceover that accompanies it, the victim was arrested by some police officers who came into the market and also seized some goods from the traders in the market.

It was further alleged in the video that, shortly after the arrest, while the police officers were speeding off out of the market in their vehicle with the seized goods and the victim who was handcuffed, he fell from the vehicle and hit his head on the coal tar and “died.”

The video also shows the black-dressed man lying lifeless on the ground with handcuffs on his hand while people gathered, watching, lamenting, and making videos of him.

When contacted by this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed having seen the viral video.

He said he had also forwarded the video to the Onitsha Area Commander, for investigation, especially concerning the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged police involvement in the matter.

The Police Spokesman also disclosed that the Command had sued for calm, assuring that those behind such inhumane act would be unfailingly unmasked.

“I am aware of the trending video and have escalated to the Area Commander Onitsha for investigation, especially on the allegations that our officers were involved.

“Meanwhile, the Command has sued for calm and assured that we shall unmask those behind the inhuman act,” the PPRO said in a chat with this reporter.

Watch the video below: