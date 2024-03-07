Gov. Alia Is Not Silent On Insecurity In Benue

PRESS STATEMENT

As security challenges in Benue State continued to be a challenge, the State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia is working hard to solve the problem

Sadly, the Governor’s effort to solve the problem appears misunderstood by many on the basis of recent postulations by some highly placed Nigerians including the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Arise News reported on its television a reaction from the Senate to the complaint of the Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Emmanuel Udende brought to the red chamber that over fifty constituents were killed by armed herders in latest attacks on the communities.

On the strength of this complaint, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio remarried that the complaint should have been the first line of thought by Governor Alia and not Senator Udende!

According to the news, the Senate President accused Governor Alia of inaction and that the situation required the use of security votes, which is a duty to safeguard the state as expected but Alia has not or cried out and failed to marshal out the plans with security operators within the state to handle the matter “before we can bring the issue to the President.”

The government of Benue State appreciates the Senate for attending to the motion promptly and in particular for drawing the attention of the Service Chiefs with Commanders and other security chiefs saddled with the duty to listen and rise to the duty even as the government differs on some concerns the Senate President has raised!

It is necessary to stress that no discerning leader can afford to keep quiet on the level of insecurity in the state today

This explains why Governor Alia has reinforced the security measures with the full implementation of the State’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 to stop the criminal activities of the armed herders in the state!

To mitigate the security challenges, the State Security Council Meeting headed by the Governor resolved previously to give fourteen days as an ultimatum believed to be a non kinetic approach to enable the criminals pull out of the state.

The ultimatum expired on March 6th, 2024 and the state government has authorized security agents to enforce the compliance of the law, while the violators who carry with them violent weapons are treated as dangerous criminals!

These measures are in the public places no one must keep away or feign ignorance that Governor Alia is silent on security challenges of the state.

By the way, security for life and property is a universal duty, but more for those elected and mandated to exercise power for the people. Under the circumstance, it beats the imagination why the Senate President would choose and pick who to praise or vilify on the universal duty?

Moreover, findings from both formal and informal sources have indicated that the recent attack on Gbagir, a settlement area in Ukum was a militia clash. Two local militia gangs fighting for supremacy where another engaged the services of some herders’ militia to complement its strength to undue another.

Sen. Udende is not oblivious of this. He hails from this same area. He needs to explain to Nigerians why he chose to shed the militia in his locality from this particular attack and misled the President of the senate and Nigerians to believe the attack was carried out by the Fulani militia.

Sir Tersoo Kula, MNIPR

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State.