CS- SUNN frowns over alarming rate of malnutrition in Jigawa

The maiden media roundtable hosted by the Jigawa state chapter of CS-SUNN has express concern on the increase indices of 64 per cent of Children under five stunted and call on the state government for prompt action in a bid to addressing malnutrition in jigawa state.

” The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey ( NDHS 2018) indicates that jigawa state faces considerable challenges with 64 per cent of Children under five are stunted representing 42.3 per cent underweight, and nine point six wasted. This figures underscore the urgency for concerted efforts”

Addressing the members of the media organisations, the state chairman of the chapter, Comrade Shuaibu Musa Kafingana, urged the policy makers to do the needful.

To address the challenging issue of malnutrition, the jigawa state government through the state Committee on Food and Nutrition in collaboration with key stakeholder’s reviewed the expired Multisectoral Strategic Plan of Action for food and Nutrition but yet not action was feasibly enacted as a policy approved for implementation.

He said it has also been observed that the Jigawa State Food and Nutrition Policy is yet to be approved to become officially operational in the state.

According to Kafin-Gana, the.non approval of the state MSPFAN serves as a persistent barrier affecting the adoption of a coordinated multi sectoral approach by various nutrition related Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDA’s) in promoting food and nutrition security in jigawa state.

In his remarks the Program Officer, CS – SUNN, Mr. Ambrose Euhoesar emphasize on the need to further.ensure that all infant’s in jigawa state live healthier and more productive lives. Achieving this goal necessitates the advocacy for the extension of paid maternity leave from three to six months, and the establishment of workplace creches, as these measures play a key role in promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life and continued breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary feeding until two years of age.

According to him, “There was urgent need for the timely releases and effective utilisation of allocated funds for nutrition programmes in jigawa state. Also urges the state government to approve and review the MSPFAN, allocate and release promptly adequate funds for the implementation of nutrition interventions designed to reduce malnutrition in the state,”

During the one day Media roundtable it was resolved that media should intensify reporting on nutrition issues, attracting policy Maker’s and concern stakeholders in taking a decisive steps towards curbing malnutrition in jigawa state.

The meeting also called on organizations in jigawa state to partner with CS- SUNN in advocating for the implementation of maternal and Child nutrition intervention. We seek for collective commitment to consistently promote a comprehensive community health education initiative to be focused on nutrition.