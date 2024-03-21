Breaking! Two Banks, Shops at Risk, As Night Fire Guts Anambra Market, Traders Cry for Intervention of Fire Service (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Traders in Ọgbọ Osisi Market in Onitsha Head Bridge, Anambra State, have cried out for urgent intervention, as fire gutted a section of the market.

The inferno, which reportedly befell the market in the night hours of Thursday, March 21, was said to have escalated at opposite Zenith Bank, by U.B.A. Bank, along the Port Harcourt Road.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, which also shows the fire as it rages, while the residents and traders watch helplessly from a short distance.

A masculine voice that accompanies the videos gave an overview of the fire scene while also calling for the urgent intervention of the Anambra State Fire Service to quench the fire before it would cause more damages. He also called for the attention and presence of other shop owners in the area.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to reach out to the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili, concerning the incident, proved abortive, as his calls could not connect, while he’s yet to respond to the message and the video sent to him by this reporter, as at the time of this publication.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said some officers of the Command, led by the DPO of the area, are currently at the fire scene, assisting to put off the fire, while also ensuring that people do not take ill advantage of the opportunity to loot people’s goods or commit crimes in the area.

He also revealed that the Fire Service has been contacted and that the situation is being monitored.

“Our Operatives led by the DPO and some good-spirited individual are trying their best to put off the fire.

“Meanwhile, the Fire Service has been contacted and the situation is being monitored. For now no record of loss of life and the worth of property destroyed

“Further details shall be communicated as the operation is still ongoing,” he said in a chat with this reporter.

Watch the video below: