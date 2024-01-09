By Chuks Eke

No fewer than 12 kidnappers and nine armed robbery suspects were arrested by Anambra state command within the just ended Christmas and New Year period.

Commissioner of Police, Anambra state, Aderemi Adeoye who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at the state Police Headquarters, Amawbia, said the arrested was in line with the command’s avowed determination to ensure a crime-free Yuletide for law abiding citizens of the state.

Adeoye added that the arrests were followed up with the recovery of 12 vehicles which were either snatched at gunpoint or stolen from where they were parked.

He contended that in addition to these feats, the command neutralized three gunmen fingered in the murder of two police escorts from Enugu State at Uga in Aguata Local Government Adea of the State on December 30th 2023, adding that manhunt for the members of the fleeing gangsters are still being intensified by the command.

Adeoye revealed that those who were arrested were failed to Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State where the three hoodlums were neutralized.

According to him, on the process of neutralizing the bandits, two service police personnel were injured and taken to a hospital where one of them was treated and discharged, while one personnel who had head injured was operated upon the head.

The Commissioner of Police noted that a 51- year old man who was kidnapped at Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the State was rescued.

He disclosed that items recovered from the gang of hoodlums included Improvised Explosive devices (IEDs), walkie-talkies, 16 hand grenades, 40 cartridges.

Adeoye hinted that there were other interdictions made by the police beween December till date, stressing that there’s tranquility in the New Year except for gridlocks at some points.

He noted that the command plans a palliative repair at the axis of Nigeria Correctional Service in Awka to ease gridlocks occasioned by massive return and resident” travels.

He commended the good citizens of Anambra state for appreciating the efforts of the police and disclosed that one of such good citizens had just donated a Hilux van to the police for the fortification of the command’s patrol in the state.