ASMATA PG marks One year in office amidst commendations

By Uzo Ugwunze

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, has commended the President General, PG, of Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, for restoration of relative peace and increase in the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, base of the markets in the State.

He made the commendation as the PG celebrated his one year in office at his Oraeri community, Aguata Local Government Area adding that it was since the appointment of the PG by the governor that the traders’ IGR, was increased from #400million annually to #4.5billion.

His words, “The PG has even pledged to generate #5billion instead of #4.5billion stating that 70 per cent of business activities in the state are trading. There is massive improvement on IGR.”

The Governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce, Hon. Everesy Ubah, said that apart from enabling environment put in place for traders in the state, Governor Soludo has also touched on so many lives through human capital development, employment of teachers, medical personnel, introduction of one-man two-skills acquisition initiate, sack of touts, among others.

“On infrastructure he has done over 400 kilometers of road within a short period and has improved on the transport system by working on scores of roads,” he stated.

Contributing, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Jude Nwankwo, expressed satisfaction that the PG’s appointment by Governor Soludo assisted immensely to the increase in IGR of traders in the market.

His words, “80 per cent of residents of Anambra State are traders. The PG has served in various capacities as market leader which helped him to know sources of market revenue generation for the State Government and that contributed to the increased revenue base of the traders.

“The PG has pledged to generate #5billion on the latest IGR payment to the state government and his administration restored peace which for years eluded the traders,” he further added.

On the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Parks and Markets, Hon. Evarist Ubah, the chairman who is ASMATA patron and also PG of Ogidi Building Materials International market, stated that Ubah was instrumental to the improvement on IGR and restoration of peace in all markets in the State.

“Without the Special Adviser, Hon. Ubah, these achievements by the ASMATA PG would not have been possible. Uba’s appointment by Governor Soludo is a welcome development as it has sanitized the markets,” he added further.

In his own contribution, the Idemili zonal Chairman of ASMATA, Chief Emmanuel Obiagwu, commended the ASMATA PG for celebration of one year in office adding that the present ASMATA executives have been able to surpass previous regimes in terms of achievements.

“We increased the revenue base, that is IGR of traders from #4million that was the highest IGR before we came in, to now #4.5billion and hope to increase it to#5billion according to the PG. So we are doing well and Government is happy about it,” he stated.

In his own contribution, the ASMATA Resolution commitee chairman and secretary, Hon. Eric Uwaoma and comrade Peter Okala, respectfully, expressed satisfaction with the attainment of one year in office of ASMATA PG adding that the achievements of the present ASMATA executives led by Chief Humphrey Anuna, have surpassed the previous regimes especially in areas of IGR and peace restoration.

Also the chairmen of Haruna and Sokoto markets, Hon. Emmanuel Idoko and Hon. Emeka Mbachu, commended the ASMATA PG as he marked one year in office pointing out that he changed the face of the markets from ugly to beauty via restoration of peace and improvement on IGR.

“According to the duo, “The markets have been sanitized and everybody is happy with the PG for restoring peace that eluded the traders for years. The appointment of PG changed the narrative.”

The PG of Oraeri community, Evangelist Alex Agudosi, while commending Governor Soludo for appointing their son as the ASMATA PG, disclosed that it was an appointment well deserved.

Also the chairman of Nkpor New Auto Spareparts market, Chief Elysius Ozorkwere, paid glowing tribute to the ASMATA PG to have achieved this feat of one year in office noting that he was able to increase the IGR base and restored peace in the markets.

According to him this feat would not have been possible without the contribution of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Commerce, Hon. Evarist Ubah, stating that the duo work in synergy for the betterment of traders in the State and commended Governor Soludo for their appointment.

In his response, the ASMATA PG commended all and sundry for felicitating with him as he marked the one year in office adding that without their contributions the celebration would not have been a success.

“If not for you traders, your contributions and hard work, we would not have gone this far in restoring peace and increment on revenue base from #400 million before we came in, to #4.5billion and even hope to get to #5billion in the next payment”, he hinted.