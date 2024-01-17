Tragedy As Unknown Gunmen Invade Ohaukwu, Kill Security Personnel

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Unknown gunmen have invaded Ohaukwu Local Government Area, killing a Female Security Personnel at Ngbo court.

This was contained in a press release made available to newsmen Wednesday, by Chairman Ohaukwu LGA, Hon. Odono Ikechukwu Onwe, in Abakaliki.

Hon. Onwe who was saddened by the incidence, described it as cruel and bloody invasion of faceless gunmen, on the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court.

According to the Chairman, “the attack claimed the life of a security personnel, left one injured, destruction of some properties, and looted a motorcycle.”

Hon. Onwe explained that the security men have been abused and gruesomely murdered severally, thus demoralizing the frantic efforts of vigilantes in safeguarding the Localities.

Speaking further, the Chairman stated that efforts are been made by security operatives to ensure the culprits are apprehended, while urging the people to be vigilante and report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station.