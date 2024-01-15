No Police man has the right to beat or search your phone – Lagos CP

Lagos state commissioner of police, Mr Fayoade Adegoke on Wednesday 10th of January 2024 visited newly established radio station, Melody FM, 107.7FM, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos state and commended the radio station for their efforts in disseminating information to the public.

While featuring on a night programme anchored by veteran broadcaster, Otunba Yemi Odunodu (Mimi Aye), the Ila-Oragun born Lagos chief police officer said in Yoruba language, “No policeman has the right to beat citizen. You citizens are our boss, the government pay us through your tax. So, we must accord you the necessary respect.

“On the issue of searching phone, no policeman has the right to search your phone. If a police man suspect anything on your phone, he would take you to the station to search the phone, we have a cyber department that deals with all that.”

On bail, the Lagos CP reiterated that, bail is free while also giving citizens clue to expose corrupt policemen. “If you feel you have been cheated by a police man or a police man engage in corruption, kindly report the police man to his DPO, if the DPO is not forthcoming, report to the Area Commander. I believe your case will be solved but if you still feel cheated, please report to me directly, my phone number is open to all Lagosians.” He added.

On hand to receive the CP are the Chairman and founder of Melody FM, Prophet Sam Ojo (Baba Authority), The General Manager, Melody FM, Mr Omisope, publisher of Yoruba Tooto newspaper, Mr Kunle Babarinde and other top staff of the radio station.