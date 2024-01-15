A Living Dog And A Dead Lion: Hope or Despair? – By Matthew Ma

“The phrase “A living dog is better than a dead lion” is an ancient and powerful saying that emphasizes the importance of life over social status or reputation. The phrase suggests that it is better to be alive and well, even if you are an average or ordinary person than to be a great or influential person who is dead. The phrase has been around for centuries and can be traced back to the Bible, where it is mentioned in the book of Ecclesiastes, chapter 9, verse 4. The verse states, for to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion.”

The subject of dogs has always been a touchy one for me. On one hand, I absolutely adore the little puppies – they are cute and playful and bring a lot of joy and happiness into any household. However, as they grow up and mature, I start to feel a sense of fear and unease around them. The idea of being bitten or attacked by a large dog is too much for me to handle. Despite the fact that some people argue that dogs are incredibly affectionate and nurturing, I have a fear of them. However, I must admit that they make beautiful pets that bring so much joy and security into a household. Dogs are known for their loyalty, companionship, and playful nature. They are always there to greet you with a wagging tail and a happy face when you come home after a long day at work. That being said, I had to say no to getting a dog. The reason behind my decision is the maintenance and responsibility that comes with owning one. Dogs require a lot of attention, care, and time. They need to be fed, exercised, and groomed regularly. Moreover, dogs can be destructive if they are not appropriately trained, and they can be pretty expensive to take care of, especially if they have any health issues. Even though I would love to have a furry companion, I am still deciding whether to take on the responsibility of being a dog owner at this time. I will continue to admire dogs from a distance and enjoy spending time with other people’s dogs when given the opportunity. A lion is the king of the jungle. It is a ferocious wild animal. It uses its fur to land on its prey. It bites deeply and sucks the blood of its prey before tearing and consuming the flesh. It is not very sympathetic. Both domestic and other wild animals are subject to its superior power. Only an elephant can surpass its power. But when a lion is dead, it becomes powerless. Here comes the idiomatic expression that a living dog is better than a dead lion.

Dogs have been an integral part of many cultures around the world for centuries. These furry creatures are one of the most popular pets that people keep. Interestingly, the term “dog” has evolved to represent both endearment and disdain. When you refer to someone as your “buddy” (a pet name for a dog), it means you share a special bond with them, whereas calling someone a dog is often considered an insult or a way of belittling them. However, dogs have had varying cultural significance throughout history. In the Bible, dogs were viewed as unclean animals that were not to be called or compared to. Unlike the modern-day practice of keeping them as pets, dogs in biblical times were not fixtures in people’s homes. Instead, they roamed the streets, scavenging for food and surviving on their own, much like any other wild animal of that time. The phrase “A living dog is better than a dead lion” is an ancient and powerful saying that emphasizes the importance of life over social status or reputation. The phrase suggests that it is better to be alive and well, even if you are an average or ordinary person than to be a great or influential person who is dead. The phrase has been around for centuries and can be traced back to the Bible, where it is mentioned in the book of Ecclesiastes, chapter 9, verse 4. The verse states, “For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion.” The verse emphasizes that hope is only for those who are alive and that a living dog is better than a dead lion. Now, let us delve into the root of the matter at hand. Human life belongs to God. This means that only God has a prerogative over life and death. Therefore, no human being has the right to terminate one’s life or the life of others. Hence, human life must be valued and preserved at every stage, from conception to death. Frustration, depression, and despair often lead to suicide. In 2022, I wrote an article titled “Lagos Lagoon an Attraction for Suicide: Is it Going to Get Better or Worse?” In the article, I talked about the pattern of suicide trends in the Lagoon and the manner in which it is becoming worrisome. I emphasized that the recent pattern of suicide trends in Lagos Lagoon is the result of depression. The causes of depression are complex and depend on the specific disorder and individual. The most common view, however, is that depression precipitates from an amalgamation of genetic vulnerability and environmental stressors. One evident reason for the depression in Nigeria is the ranging economic recession in the country. From all indications, the nation’s poor financial situation has increased the number of citizens who have become depressed. According to experts, the amount of marital violence occasioned by breakups is because of economic woes within the family. There have been reports of men absconding from home to escape growing financial responsibilities. We now have people committing suicide because of being overburdened with severe domestic pressures.

Suicide among young people in Nigeria and other African countries is alarmingly on the rise. South Africa, for instance, has recorded one of the highest numbers of suicides in recent times, with 23.5 suicides per 100,000 population. In 2022, it was reported that at least 79 persons had died by suicide in Nigeria. Sadly, Nigeria’s suicide rate is grossly under-reported. For example, according to the Punch Newspaper, no fewer than 79 persons committed suicide in Nigeria in 2022, The PUNCH gathered. The investigation results reviewed by reporters showed that the 79 people included 70 men and nine women. The figure does not include the number of cases of suicide that have not been reported in the media. The breakdown showed that Lagos ranked highest with 12 suicide cases, followed by Oyo, 10; Kano, four; Anambra, three; Edo, three; Delta, three; Ogun, three; and Rivers, three. Borno, Bayelsa, Abia, Benue, FCT, Imo, Enugu, Niger, Jos, Jigawa, Kaduna and Kwara had two cases each. Others, such as Ondo, Osun, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Gombe, Cross-River, Kogi, Adamawa, Ekiti, Bauchi, and Yobe, had one case each. Our correspondent gathered that three suicide cases took place in the United Kingdom and the United States. It was reported that on May 19, a former Battalion Commanding Officer who led the fight against Boko Haram in the North East, Major U.J Undianyede, was said to have committed suicide. It was learned that he killed himself less than 72 hours before the verdict of a court-martial trying him for alleged military infractions during the war. On May 27, a 45-year-old Lagos accountant, Folake Abiola, committed suicide at her home in Osapa London in the Lekki area of Lagos State. She allegedly drank what was suspected to be insecticide and died shortly after, as her family members, friends, and men of the Nigeria Police Force met her lying motionless.

Also, in October last year, a 40-year-old woman, Lilian Omokhuale (née Omoruyi Oloton), committed suicide in Edo State after fraudsters defrauded her to the sum of over N300 million. Omokhuale, a mother of two and daughter of a Benin billionaire, drank Sniper and died before people arrived to save her. In the United States, it was reported that a Nigerian man wanted for shooting his wife and killing her mother in Texas, US, shot and killed himself after leading police in a short chase. The 41-year-old Obinna Igbokwe was declared wanted after deputies were called to a shooting on Aldine Westfield Road and found the two women had been shot in the head. Some psychologists have lamented the rising number of suicide cases, noting that anyone could become a victim of suicide if the situation is not appropriately managed. Suicide rates in today’s world have reached alarming levels due to economic downturns, poverty, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, especially if they go unaddressed, they said. Suicidal feelings can affect anyone of any age, gender, or background at any time. If you are feeling suicidal, it is likely that you have felt increasingly hopeless and worthless for some time. Nigeria’s poor economy is the dilemma that made Amarachi Ugochukwu commit suicide. According to news reports, she had expressed that her life felt like it was falling apart and that her future seemed bleak. In addition to having to survive in an unhealthy economy, she faces life-threatening challenges. In light of these overwhelming circumstances, she decided to take her own life and apologized to her loved ones for her decision. In as much as it will not be appropriate in this context to blame her for taking her life, it is pertinent to opine that if she had made a call to a friend, a family, a colleague, or a psychologist, perhaps the shocking heartbreak she left her loved ones with, and dismal reminiscences that would always characterize her memorial by each passing year, unarguably from next year and beyond, would have been averted. Who knows, she would still be alive. Again, who knows, her death might have been prevented if she had posted a cryptic message on whichever social media platform she subscribed to.

A few days ago, a beautiful young lady named Amarachi Ugochukwu, a staff member of Globus Bank, Ikorodu, committed suicide, taking away her precious life. Amarachi, a 32-year-old bank marketer, was found dead in the toilet of the bank on January 8, 2024. News on social media revealed that Amarachi’s dead body was on the floor of the bank’s toilet. A suicide note and an empty can of insecticide she was suspected to have drunk were found on the floor of the toilet. The late Amarachi, a marketing staff member, according to her colleagues, left her table at about noon on January 8, 2024, to ease herself. Her prolonged absence was noticed after her phone, which she went on the table, repeatedly rang out without response. Out of curiosity, some of her colleagues were said to have searched for her within the premises. One of them, who went to search for her in the toilet, was said to have found it locked from inside. When the door was forced open, she was found on the floor, motionless. A diary in which she wrote the suicide note read: “Nothing is working in my life. My brain is clogged up. The economy is getting more complex. My decisions are wrong. My mind is messed up. The future doesn’t seem bright at all. I see extreme hardship, and I can’t bear the pain anymore. I’m sorry, Mom, I am sorry, Dad.” She further apologized to five other persons, mentioning their names, and ended the note with “Dear Lord, have mercy on me.” Her colleagues said a doctor who was invited confirmed she was dead. A team of policemen from the Ikorodu division that visited the scene upon receiving the information evacuated the corpse to the Ikorodu General Hospital for autopsy.

Following the devastating news of the untimely passing of a young female banker, social media platforms have been flooded with heartfelt messages expressing the collective sense of loss and grief. One such tribute was shared by a Facebook user named Folusho Adebisi, who reminisced about the time he had spent with the deceased. In his post, Adebisi provided some insights into the life and personality of the late banker, revealing her to be a hardworking and friendly individual who was forced to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. In addition to her banking job, she was also a skilled shoemaker, and Adebisi had personally met her on several occasions. He even shared that his son had purchased shoes from her before and had been thoroughly impressed with their quality. Amidst the heartbreak of her passing, it is incredibly touching to see the profound impact that this young woman had on her community and the love and admiration that she has inspired in those who knew her.

However, while Nigerians continue to mourn her and, in the same breath, learn a lesson or two from her death, it is expedient to urge those who are alive and depressed and thus having suicidal thoughts to understand that a patient dog eats fleshy bones. This means that instead of eating hot food and gasping for cool air, it is better to wait for it to cool down. There is a British proverb that says that a person’s failure is not the end of his life. When one door closes, another opens. Therefore, given the current state of affairs, it is crucial to guide people who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts. It is imperative to emphasize that suicide is not the solution to any problem, no matter how impossible it may seem. As long as we are living in this imperfect world, we should pass through the vicissitudes of life. No condition is permanent. In marriage, couples promise themselves fidelity in good times and in bad times. The same applies to our daily lives. Today, you can smile, and tomorrow, sadness will be a part of you. Suffering is part and parcel of humanity. We can never run away from it. Those who say that suffering is not their part are dreamers. It is my portion and your portion, whether we like it or not. Some pastors only preach the gospel of prosperity. For them, suffering is a taboo. Jesus Christ suffered to save us. He made suffering an indispensable condition of being his disciple (Luke 9:23). Let us not despair when the storm of human life kicks against us. Prayer, Patience, and Perseverance are the three keywords that will keep us going. Suicide is not the answer. God is more significant than every problem. Trust in God and confide in someone. A problem shared is a problem halved. Therefore, one’s life is precious, and there is always hope for a better tomorrow. Encouraging individuals to seek professional help and support from loved ones can go a long way in helping them navigate through their struggles. It is essential to remind them that even in the darkest of times, a living person has more potential for growth and change than a deceased person.

Hope is a fundamental concept in Christianity, as it is believed to be one of the most essential words in the Christian faith. However, the reason for this belief is not far-fetched. According to the Bible, Hope is a word that unredeemed individuals cannot use because there is no hope for the unsaved. For those who are alive, Hope begins with an awareness of the brevity of life. Wise individuals, therefore, ponder the real purpose of life while they still can. In Ecclesiastes 7:2, Solomon states that it is better to go to a house of mourning than to go to a house of feasting because death is everyone’s destiny, and the living should take this to heart. When we attend a funeral and face the reality of death, we are forced to contemplate our destiny. Thus, seasons of grief and mourning serve a valuable purpose—they remind us to seize the day and make the most of our lives while we still have breath and Hope. According to Psalm 39:4–7, no such possibility exists for the dead. As human beings, we are given the gift of life by God and, with it, the opportunity to know Him and receive salvation. If we ignore the reality of death and our eternal destiny, we miss out on the chance to spend an eternity with our Creator. This is why it’s important to seek God while we still have the time to do so (Isaiah 55:6; 2 Corinthians 6:2). There’s a saying that goes, “A living dog is better than a dead lion.” This means that as long as we are alive, there’s still hope for us. Even if we have made mistakes or fallen short of God’s standards, we can still turn to Him and receive forgiveness and grace. But if we die without having a relationship with God, we lose all hope of eternal life and salvation. As Christians, we believe that we are born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead (1 Peter 1:3). This means that through faith in Jesus, we are given the promise of eternal life in heaven, where we will inherit a glorious, imperishable, and unfading reward that is kept safe for us (1 Peter 1:4). Our hope is anchored in the truth of God’s word. It gives us confidence and assurance that we will not be destroyed by death (Hebrews 6:19). Therefore, let us not take our lives for granted but seek God with all our hearts and minds, knowing that He is the only source of true hope and salvation.

With the suicide rate escalating in Nigeria, the questions for our reflection are: Why is the increasing rate of suicide a growing concern among the youth? What problems or challenges could make one take his or her own life? Why the recent increase in suicide? Could it be the hardship or depression caused by the economic recession that sparked suicide? Are the government and Nigerians doing enough to curb the menace? Could the action have been intentional, psychological, or induced by unseen external forces? These pertinent questions beg for answers to unravel the causes and effects and proffer solutions to the menace. For the past four years, Nigeria has seen a tremendous rise in the coverage of suicide cases across the country. From university undergraduates to working-class citizens, old, young, rich, or poor, experts say these crimes of self-harm are bound to get worse. Psychologists and mental health experts have said that suicide cases will continue to rise as long as Nigerians believe they have no more hope. People opt to end their lives when they think there is no other way out of their predicament (social and economic problems or otherwise). Irrespective of age, level of education, or religious belief, once the psyche of a person experiences trauma such as poverty, intense stigmatization, or feelings of isolation, depression is not far away. In a highly religious, ethnocentric society like Nigeria, depression comes in many forms. Anyone can get depressed regardless of their beliefs. They begin to experience deep sadness, worthlessness, appetite loss, lack of interest in the things they once enjoyed, and withdrawal from friends. If they don’t seek help, it results in self-harm.

Preventing suicide should be a collective responsibility of everyone. Governments, organizations, churches, parents, and family members must work together toward its prevention. We should show more support by being around them, being there for them, showing kindness towards them, and spending quality time with them. Preferably, we should be sensitive to what triggers suicide in people’s lives. Hence, to stem the current tide of suicide across the country, the government must formulate and implement policies that not only address the current issues but also establish a stable and diversified economy that supports both businesses and individuals. In particular, the government should prioritize the creation of employment opportunities for the youth, who are disproportionately affected by unemployment. Moreover, mental health is a growing concern, and the government should take steps to address this issue. The government should create more platforms and resources to support individuals struggling with mental health issues, including those who battle suicidal thoughts. These resources should be easily accessible and readily available to all individuals in need, regardless of their location or economic status. By prioritizing mental health, the government can help to promote a healthier and more productive society. The State governors should, on the other hand, announce the creation of a statewide suicide prevention task force composed of multiple state agencies and members of the State Legislature. The duty of the Task Force would be to bring together policy and programmatic expertise from several State agencies in order to develop a comprehensive statewide suicide prevention plan that addresses suicide as a public health issue, utilizing a cross-sector approach and building off existing suicide prevention plans. The task force should conduct a statewide listening tour to hear from hundreds of community members about the impact of suicide on their lives and hear their recommendations for public health approaches to address this growing problem. Based on feedback from the tour, the State will be able to develop a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing suicide rates across the State and reducing the stigma associated with suicide, suicide attempts, and mental health. Although booking a session with a therapist is expensive, the government should make the platform affordable to people and also at a cheaper rate. They should understand that the mental health of the people they govern is fundamental. Hence, when the government played its role, people would then be able to cope with stress (whether physiological, physical, or economic). NGOs, the media, and relevant government agencies should intervene in the futility of suicide. They should assist in recommending people with mental health to mental health experts or healthcare professionals to treat them. The concept is reminiscent of the recent case of the late Amarachi Ugochukwu, whose suicidal tendencies stemmed from the depression because of economic hardship she had been dealing with for years. We could have avoided this tragedy if she had received proper attention.

There is this misconception that suicidal thoughts will vanish if the person prays enough. While God may divinely choose to heal any physical illness, God also provides us with doctors, scientists, and psychologists with the skills and understanding necessary to help people successfully manage their condition. Just as broken bones or cancer need treatment with more than prayer, those with suicide tendencies need professional interventions. For many people, psychotherapy is an essential part of treatment to help them work through trauma or chronic pressure, which can trigger or worsen suicide considerations. Churches can combat this misconception by encouraging those wrestling with suicide to seek care that is appropriate to their needs. Having qualified counselors, psychiatrists, and other experts can be helpful, but only if those who need care are aware of this resource.

Can these social networks also be used for good? I believe they can because they provide a forum for dialogue. There is growing evidence that the internet and social media can influence suicide-related behaviors. The essential question of whether this impact poses a significant threat is what we need to address. Video-sharing of people who have committed suicide has gained prominence and popularity in Nigeria, especially since the creation of YouTube and WhatsApp. The utmost concern is that while someone has committed suicide, another is recording and posting it on social media platforms. This attitude is an alarming trend that fosters communities in which suicide is encouraged and thus increases the risk of more suicidal behavior. So, social media influencers should help us share information online that conveys the ordeal of suicide to parents and friends of victims. The use of social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok should connect people to the world. Online communication should improve the quality of our friendships. Sharing suicidal content on Facebook can generate more suicidal behavior among the youth. Hence, social media influencers should create awareness about the dangers of suicide rather than share suicidal content to garner more views. At the family level, we should open more channels of communication. Some signs that someone might be thinking or planning to commit suicide include a change in behavior or the presence of entirely new behaviors. When a person is always talking or thinking about death or killing himself, when someone loses interest in things he used to care about, or when he says he is worthless, helpless, or hopeless, it is time to check on such a person. A supportive family environment, healthy relationships among the family members, and open communication may help prevent such behaviors.

As the country continues to experience economic recession, poor leadership, and a host of other social problems, suicides are also on the rise, with many seeing it as the quickest way out of trouble. There has been enough criticism in this regard and equally enough advice to urge fellow Nigerians, especially the youth, that there is no justifiable reason for anyone to take their own life, despite what they face in life. Again, it is germane to remind anyone who thinks that suicide is the only way to be free from life-threatening challenges that when the tether end is reached rather than resort to suicide, it should never be forgotten that there is so much to live for and that so many people care, even as tomorrow is a new day.

Rev. Ma, S.J, is a Jesuit Catholic priest and PhD candidate in public and social policy at St. Louis University in the state of Missouri, USA.