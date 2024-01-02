8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Breaking: Tinubu Sacks Halima Shehu As NSIPA National Coordinator

National
Breaking: Tinubu Sacks Halima Shehu As NSIPA National Coordinator
President Bola Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the suspension of Dr. Halima Shehu from the office of the new national coordinator, national social investment programme agency, over alleged financial impropriety.

Dr. Halima Shehu

The president also approved the appointment of Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo as a replacement in acting capacity, News Week Nigeria, has reliably gathered.

The president has also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations against Halima Shehu.   Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo was, until now, the national coordinator of the N-Power program, and his new appointment takes effect immediately.

Details later…

Source: https://newsweekng.com/breaking-tinubu-sacks-halima-shehu-as-nsipa-national-coordinator-announces-replacement/

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Plateau Attack: Mobile Police Arrive Bokkos, Barkin Ladi Communities

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  President Tinubu Salutes Excellence Of Nigerian Women As He Hosts Super Falcons Star Asisat Oshoala

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.