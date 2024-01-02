Breaking: Tinubu Sacks Halima Shehu As NSIPA National Coordinator

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the suspension of Dr. Halima Shehu from the office of the new national coordinator, national social investment programme agency, over alleged financial impropriety.

The president also approved the appointment of Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo as a replacement in acting capacity, News Week Nigeria, has reliably gathered.

The president has also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations against Halima Shehu. Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo was, until now, the national coordinator of the N-Power program, and his new appointment takes effect immediately.

