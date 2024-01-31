Hunters, Police Raid Forest Littered With Dead Bodies In Imo

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Operatives of Imo State Police Command have raided Okohia Forest in Owerri West council area of the state, suspected to be hideout of kidnappers and hoodlums.

The police during the raid recovered four decomposing corpses which were suspected to be victims of the kidnappers, killed in the forest.

Also, five suspected kidnappers cum hoodlums were arrested in their attempt to escape from the forest on sighting the Police.

Other items recovered inside the forest included telephones, wrist watches, shoes, slippers among other personal belongings suspected to be that of the kidnapped victims.

The Operation was led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma in conjunction with the Association of Nigeria Hunters Association and Imo State Vigilante Services.

Impartial Observers gathered that not less than 150 Policemen and 60 hunters and Vigilante members were involved in the operation.

Speaking to newsmen during the raid, CP Danjuma reiterated his commitment to rid the state of criminally minded elements and their nefarious activities in the state.

According to him, the Command under his watch would will extend the raid to other forests suspected to be criminal hideouts in the state.

He vowed that his men would sustain the operation of combing all the criminal hideout until the men of the underworld are completely wiped out from the state.

The CP also reassured Imo residents of their safety, promising that the command would never relent in its determined effort to guarantee adequate security in the state.

He said, “there was an information that men of the underworld, that is the hoodlums kidnap from the town, bring their victims to this forest, demand for ransom, either paid or not paid, they kill them.

“Just this morning, we have recovered about four unidentified corpses as well as other items.”

“We are going to dominate our operations in this forest and by His grace, all the hoodlums, all the kidnappers will be cleared.

“As you have seen, we have arrested about seven persons this morning and they are going to face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, some of the community chieftains and residents of Ihiagwa, Nekede and Obinze, that share links to the forest, who spoke on basis of anonymity applauded the CP for his ingenuity and diligence to duty.

They pledged their continued support and collaboration aimed at encouraging the police and the other sister security agencies in the state in tackling security issues in their area and the state in general.