Gov Bala Mohammed solicits Sultan’s support to tackle scourge of Out of School Children

Bauchi State Governor, Dr. Bala Mohammed has seek and solicited for support from the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar to tackle the scourge of out of school children in the State.

Besides, the governor also called for the support and collaboration from critical stakeholders to end the scourge, said his administration vows to intensify effort in fostering educational development to overcome the challenges inherited in the sector.



Mohammed was speaking at the 1st graduation ceremony of the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Primary, Islamiyya and Secondary School in Miya community of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

While commending His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar for his outstanding performance, humility and commitment to discharging responsibilities as the Amirul Mu’minun, Mohammed called for the support and collaboration with critical stakeholders to tackle the scourge of out of school children.

He appreciated the Sultan for working to propagate the Islamic knowledge, pledging to provide the school with necessary assistance among which include the modern functional laboratory to champion learning opportunities.

Responding, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar commended Mohammed’s foresight and for coming up with the recent Bauchi Education Summit which according to him will go a long in addressing challenges facing the society.