CLO set to honour Obi, Umeh,  Moghalu, others at 75th UDHR celebration

By Chuks Eke

The Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Anambra State Branch is set to bestow meritorious services Award to five prominent citizens who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of human endeavours and rat the same time rendering selfless services to humanity.

State Chairman of the organization, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme who disclosed this yesterday in a press statement he issued in Onitsha, said Distinguished Beacon of Democracy Award would bestowed on the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP in the last election, Peter Obi, while

Human Rights Personality of the Year” Award would be bestowed on Hon.Justice Veronica Ngozi Umeh (retd.)

Flanked by the state Secretary of CLO, Chidi Mbah, Ezekwueme further disclosed that Human Rights Ambassadors Award would be bestowed on Chief Dr George Moghalu, immediate past Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, just as “Human Rights Defender Award would given to Nze Emeka Umeagbalasi, human rights activist, criminologist and social crusader.

He noted that the event which will take place on Sunday, December 10 at the Basilica of St Andrew Hall Odoakpu Onitsha by 12 noon, under the distinguished chairmanship of Most Rev. Dr. Bishop Moses Ezedebego Chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeriia, PFN, ,Anambra State Branch, has Governor Chukwuma Soludo as Chief Guest o Honour.

He noted that the awardees were nominated based on meritorious services, impeccable character, integrity, patriotism, uprightness and selflessness.

adding that the award wining and outstanding DPO Central Police Station, CPS, Onitsha CSP Rabiu Garuba will deliver UDHR @75th lecture with the theme “The Roles of Civil Society Organizations in Nation Building”.

According to him, among other prominent Nigerians expected at the event include Senator Dr Victor Umeh, Senator Dr Uche Ekwunife, Publisher Realnews Magazine Chief Mrs Maureen Chigbo, Senator Dr Tony Nwoye, Bishop Dr.Owen Nwokolo, of the Anglican Diocese on the Niger; Chief Val Ozigbo, Chief Moses Aniemenam,Hon.Jude Umennajiego,Hon. Fred Ezenwa, Dr Chibueze Oforbike T.C.Aguata, Barr.Ada Ikedunu,human rights activist and National President Women Arise for Change Initiative Dr.Joe Odumakin among others. Also contributing, Chairman of organizing committee, Comrade Damian Ogudike stated that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure hitch-free, successful and memorable event where the presentation of 75th Anniversary Of Universal Declaration of Human Rights state of the nation of 1948 address would be read by himself, Ezekwueme.