How Imo Government Arrested Buyers, Seller Of State Lands

Ganduje, APC Leaders In Imo As Uzodimma Presents N592. 2b 2024 Budget To House Of Assembly
Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew |Owerri

In line with the mandate given by Governor Hope Uzodimma that all illegally acquired lands and properties must be recovered, the Special Adviser on Land Recovery, Hon. Prince Paschal Nwakanma (DumDum) have arrested the buyer and the seller of government land.

Arrest and detention of the duo suspected land grabbers was made yesterday, Thursday, Dec. 21th 2023.

Nwakanma visited the Umuodoagu City College at Spibat axis where part of the school land was illegally sold to a suspected unscrupulous individual who has already commenced construction of a filling station and lock-up shops.

The Imo Lands Recovery Team marked the structures for demolition and arrested individuals trespassing on the school property while investigation is ongoing to apprehend those behind the acquisition of government lands for selfish purposes.

…………….

More Details Follows our subsequent Bulletin

