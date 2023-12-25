Gov Bala Mohammed urges Christians to fear God

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has urged the the Christian faithful’s in the State to fear God.

Besides, the governor call on them to embrace the teaching and preaching of the Christ for peace, honesty, love for one another in respective of religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The calls was contained in his this year’s 2023 Christmas good well message to the Christian faithful’s in the State, noting that annual Christmas cerebration is in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ who paid the supreme price in order to save the lives of his disciples and followers.

“I therefore enjoin you all to, irrespective of your religious belief, imbibe and put these virtues into practice. While we observe the Christmas with merriment, we should also reflect on our routine and spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray to God for better and prosperous years ahead.

The governor also remains the Christian to imbibe the spirit of love and forgiveness. The Christmas period should be used to strengthen existing friendships and establish new ones.

He used the medium to assure of his administration irrevocably committed to the protection of lives and property of citizens of the State. To this end, Government is collaborating with security agencies to address real and perceived threats to security of lives and property of the citizenry.

Mohammed also pledged to work harder than he did during his first tenure to provide more dividends of democracy in the area of infrastructure, education, health, economic empowerment and all other programmes that have direct bearing on your socio-economic wellbeing.

