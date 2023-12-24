Another Multi-million Funds Diversion Scandal Rocks Imo Govt, Drivers Data Capture Committee, Ukawune, Kingsley Nwachukwu Fingered

From Joshua Chibuzom|Owerri

An uneasy storm is building up at the Office of Imo City Transport (Security, Data Capture and Painting) over a scandal centered on diversion of Government funds from the State Treasury Single Account (TSA) and stealing of vehicles belonging to innocent commercial bus drivers.

This was revealed after Imo Niger Delta Transporters Association petitioned State House of Assembly to investigate activities of the Imo State committee Chairman and members of Security Data Capture and Painting, led by one Mr. Ukawune Anaelechi popularly known as Obowo and Kingsley Nwachukwu.

However, the petition signed by Comrade Okonji Daniel, BOT Chairman of the group and addressed to the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly through the Committee Chairman on Transport led by Sam Osuji revealed how over four hundred million naira was diverted by the Security Data Capture and Painting Committee members appointed by the State Governor, Hope uzodimma.

Impartial Observers recalled that the Data Capturing and Painting Committee was inaugurated by the State Government for a sole interest of ensuring safety and security of Imo commercial drivers and passengers, but its purpose seemed to have been defeated as corrupt personalities in Imo transport system highjacked the policy to harass and extort funds from taxi drivers with aide of some Government authorities in the Ministry of Transport and Imo Government House,Owerri.

A copy of the petition sighted by our correspondent revealed that a sum of 45,000 ( Forty Five Thousand Naira) collected from over fifteen thousand captured vehicles was not remitted to the State account (TSA) by the Committee members.

It was revealed that the Committee boss, Ukawune Anaelechi who is from Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State converted 12 (twelve) stolen vehicles recovered by the team to his personal use, against the directive of the State Government.

In the petition dated 28, Nov 2023, received by Imo House of Assembly Transport Committee Clark, The Niger Delta Transporters urged the Governor of Imo State, Hope uzodimma to review the appointment of Ukawune Anaelechi, Kingsley Nwachukwu and others who were involved in the alleged fraud.

Meanwhile,a copy of the petition titled,”Complaints on the activities of the Committee Chairman and members of Security Data Capturing and Painting” was presented at the hallow chamber of Imo State House of Assembly on 14th December,2023 and later referred to the House Committee on Transport.