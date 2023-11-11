Uniformed Security Men Forcefully Divert Election Materials Imo

According to a report filed by the content of the video below, the election materials for a section of the State has already been forcefully diverted by uniformed security men.

See video below. It explains how persons dressed in the uniform of the Nigeria Police force [NPF] forcefully stopped the INEC delivery vehicles from delivering election materials to polling units at Ideato and immediate environs.

The All Progressive Congress [APC] was fingered as having played the role of diverting the election materials.

The INEC officials have been alerted on the incident.