Hoodlums Snatch Ballot Box In Imo As Violence Mars Gov Poll

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Hoodlums on security uniforms on Saturday disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Ideato North, Nkwere and Okigwe Local Government Areas of Imo State.

At the scene, about twenty thugs invaded the polling units at about 11: AM, molested voters in the Areas despite the heavy presence of security men.

However, voters had expressed fears over the security armoured vehicle patrolling the area before the snatching of the box.

“Please this Helicopter flying upandan should just rest. Una no dey do anything up there. Vote-buying, voter-suppression, voter-intimidation are rampant, even in the state capital, and you are flying upandan! Biko make una rest jooor” voter said.

A voter in Ngokpualar LGA who identified himself as chima has expressed dissatisfaction with the poll.

“APC thugs just carted away ballot box and other election materials at Umuchoko Umuohiagu Junction Polling Unit, Ward 11, in Ngor Okpala LGA. This happened after counting and PDP led with 65 votes against APC’s 35 and LP 17.” He said.