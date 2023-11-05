8.4 C
UDUS Alumni Association honours 8 ex-VCs, elects new leaders

N/West
Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) Alumni Association has awarded eight Vice Chancellors since the Institute’s establishment from 1975 to date.

The association also elected 18 member new leaders to runs the affairs of the alumni.

The eight Vice Chancellors awarded in recognition of their contributions to development of the institute includes the institute’s pioneer VC ,Prof. Shehu Galadanchi and his successors .

The awardees were presented with the award at the association 7th National Convention held at UDUS auditorium weekend .

The recipients included the Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Bande, the Emir of Yauri, Dr Zayyanu Abdullahi, and Prof. Mahdi Adamu.

Others honoured were Prof. Abubakar Gwandu, Prof. Aminu Mika’ilu, Prof. Riskuwa Shehu, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, and the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lawal Bilbis respectively .

The newly elected leaders of the association include Dr Buhari Kware as National President, Hajiya Amina Kolo as Vice President I, Abdullahi Tafida as Vice President II and Alhaji Mustapha Marafa as Vice President III.

Others include Muhammad Hussain as Secretary General, Adamu Aliyu as Assistant Secretary I, Joseph Ode as Assistant Secretary II, Aishatu Gatawa as Treasurer and Dr Shuaibu Lapai as Financial Secretary.

Also, Aliyu Wurma as Legal Advisor, Lawal Usman as Assistant Legal Advisor, Olaitan Akande as Publicity Secretary I, Shamsudden Kazaure as Publicity Secretary II, Mr Ismaila Yahaya as Ex-Officio I and Dr Maimuna Kadiri as Ex-Officio II.

