Sokoto to become Electricity Hub, gov releases N5bn to complete IPP, Solar Projects

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Government assures that the state will soon become electricity hub and approved over N5 billion for the completion of its Independent Power Project (IPP).

“The provision of electricity supply which is prerequisite for socio, economic and agricultural growth is our priority and among the present state administration nine point agenda”.

The State Commissioner of Energy and Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Sanusi Danfulani has disclosed this in Sokoto

Danfulani who stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after he visited Goronyo Dam project said the government is collaborating with foreign energy companies to source 5 hydro mega watts from the Goronyo Dam to complement the state owned Independent Power Project (IPP) which according to him will soon be put to use.

The Commissioner disclosed that the state Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu has approved N 2 billion to complete the 35 mwts Independent Power Project (IPP) initiated by the administration of Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko .

He also said that the governor has similarly approved N 3 billion for the Solar Energy Project which according to him has since been started.

He said that the Goronyo Hydro project was capable to provide 25 mwts but the government decided to use only 5mw to allow agricultural sector to flourish .

He said if completed, the 5 mgwts would be used to provide energy to Goronyo, Is a, Sabon birni, Rabah , Wurno, Gada , Illela and Gwadabawa local government areas.

“The vision of the governor of Sokoto state, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu is to surmount all electricity supply challenges with aim to attract investors and give Sokoto state aggressive transformation that will engender economic development”,

“And you can only achieve that with uninterrupted power supply, So the governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu has committed the whopping of N 5 billion to provide electricity for the welfare of the Sokoto people and socio, economic and agricultural development in the state” .