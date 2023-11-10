8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 10, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Sokoto to become Electricity Hub, Gov releases N5bn to complete IPP, Solar Projects

N/West
Sokoto to become Electricity Hub, gov releases N5bn to complete IPP, Solar Projects
Sokoto to become Electricity Hub, gov releases N5bn to complete IPP, Solar Projects

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Government assures that the state will soon become electricity hub and approved over N5 billion for the completion of its Independent Power Project (IPP).

“The provision of electricity supply which is prerequisite for socio, economic and agricultural growth is our priority and among the present state administration nine point agenda”.

The State Commissioner of Energy and Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Sanusi Danfulani has disclosed this in Sokoto

Danfulani who stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after he visited Goronyo Dam project said the government is collaborating with foreign energy companies to source 5 hydro mega watts from the Goronyo Dam to complement the state owned Independent Power Project (IPP) which according to him will soon be put to use.

READ ALSO  Sokoto Residents urge to curb spread of Dengue fever -- Health Commissioner

The Commissioner disclosed that the state Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu has approved N 2 billion to complete the 35 mwts Independent Power Project (IPP) initiated by the administration of Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko .

He also said that the governor has similarly approved N 3 billion for the Solar Energy Project which according to him has since been started.

He said that the Goronyo Hydro project was capable to provide 25 mwts but the government decided to use only 5mw to allow agricultural sector to flourish .

He said if completed, the 5 mgwts would be used to provide energy to Goronyo, Is a, Sabon birni, Rabah , Wurno, Gada , Illela and Gwadabawa local government areas.

READ ALSO  Zamfara: Arewa elders seek govs' intervention on Lawal, Mattawalle face-off

“The vision of the governor of Sokoto state, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu is to surmount all electricity supply challenges with aim to attract investors and give Sokoto state aggressive transformation that will engender economic development”,

“And you can only achieve that with uninterrupted power supply, So the governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu has committed the whopping of N 5 billion to provide electricity for the welfare of the Sokoto people and socio, economic and agricultural development in the state” .

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Water, Power Among Top Priorities of Soludo’s Administration — Commissioner Chukwuemeka

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Sokoto Government Confiscates cooking oil allege to cause Cancer, Kidney other diseases

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.