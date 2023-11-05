Scrap Dealers Apprehend two Suspected Vandals in Ebonyi

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Members of Ebonyi Scrap Dealers Association have arrested two culprits involved in the vandalization of government property in the State.

The Chairman of the Association, Chief Eric Igwe while speaking with Journalists disclosed his commitment to fulfilling his inaugural promise to apprehend vandals, whose activities have tarnished the image of the association.

He revealed that two persons, Ebuka Nwehihe and Emmanuel Okemini both indigenes of Ebonyi were arrested trying to sell government cables to a scrap dealer in Nwenzenyi.

Stating, “it came to our notice that two individuals had vandalized government cables from transformers and high tension wires. When they came to sell, we had to hold them and after interrogation, discovered that the stolen wires were obtained from Okaria Nkaliki in Izzi LGA.

It was evident that these were not individual property, and they admitted to stealing them.”

He went on to clarify that no registered members of the association would participate in vandalism. Adding that the association is out to clampdown on vandals who vandalize government property and in turn tarnish the image of the association.

He appealed to the government to support the association in securing government property by mobilizing their task force.

The Chairman maintained that the vandals would be handed over to the Civil Defence for the law to take its course.

Speaking, the suspected vandals; Ebuka Nwehihe from Nkaliki Okaria in Ebonyi LGA and Emmanuel Okemini from Izzi LGA, all in Ebonyi State both blamed hunger for stealing and pleaded for mercy.