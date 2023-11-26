8.4 C
New York
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu

Crime
Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu
Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Operatives of the Nigeria Police and those of the Department of State Services neutralised a three-man robbery gang in Enugu on Sunday.

The gang specialised in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe stated that the gang members were neutralised in a gun duel after which arms and ammunition and their operational tricycle were recovered from them.

Two locally-made pistols, six rounds of 0.9mm calibre ammunition and N500,000 cash were also recovered from the gang, he stated.

“Other exhibits recovered were rolls of POS transaction printing papers, assorted mobile phones, wallets, bags and objects suspected to be charms,’’ he added.

READ ALSO  Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, arrest 18 suspects in Benue

Ndukwe stated also that the hoodlums had earlier robbed different POS operators and their customers at gunpoint in different locations in Enugu.

“At about 1 p.m., the hoodlums attacked POS operators at different locations in Enugu metropolis, dispossessing them of the recovered exhibits.

“The hoodlums opened fire on security operatives who mounted surveillance on them upon sighting the latter.

“The security operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralising the three of them and recovering the exhibits in the process,’’ the police spokesman stated.

He added that many of the victims later identified the assailants and some of the recovered exhibits.

“Investigation is on-going to possibly fish out other members of the criminal gang,’’ Ndukwe also stated.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How Gunmen Murdered Imo Monarch Few Days After Assassination Of PDP Chieftain
Next article
Police rescue 2 kidnap victims, arrest 18 suspects in Benue

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  I only beat my wife to correct her, man tells court

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.