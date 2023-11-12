ASTSC: Mgbuka Obosi Market Shocks Nnewi New Motor Parts with 4-1, Advances to Next Stage

In a spectacular display at the Godwin Achebe Stadium, Fegge, Onitsha, yesterday, the Old Motor Spare Parts Market, popularly known as ‘Mgbuka Obosi’, secured a commanding spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Anambra State Markets Competition football event by convincingly defeating Nnewi New Motor Parts Market with a resounding 4-1 victory.

The ‘Mgbuka Obosi’ team, led by Coach Charles, dominated the entire match, with Toochukwu Okafor initiating the scoring just past the fifteen-minute mark. Okwuchukwu Ezuruike extended their lead to 2-0 before halftime, showcasing their prowess at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium. The second half saw a continuation of their impressive performance, highlighted by Chidera Michael’s outstanding brace, while Nnewi managed a consolation goal amidst the relentless ‘Obosi Boys’ onslaught.

With this triumph, Old Motor Spare Parts Market, Obosi, secures a spot alongside Ọgbọ Rod Market, Atani, and Nkwo Umunze Market in the coveted last four of the tournament. Coach Charles, elated by the victory, expressed confidence in pursuing the ultimate prize, emphasizing a one-game-at-a-time approach as they aim to bring glory to Old Motor Spare Parts Market.

“I’m happy, not only with my team’s win but as well the players overall performance,” said the traders cup veteran coach.

“Honestly speaking, I was a bit jittery facing the Nnewi New Motor Parts Market Team. But, I had to face it, with my experience in the past editions of the tournament.

“I remember winning the cup twice, back-to-back in the past when it was being sponsored by Tony One Week.

“I was close to winning it then for keeps, but something dramatic happened in the final and I was denied that opportunity.”

The elated coach disclosed that his sight was supremely fixed on the ultimate prize.

“I don’t know who our opponents in the semi final would be,” Coach Charles added.

“But one thing is clear: When we entered into this competition, the ambition was to win the cup. I’ve not deviated from that objective.

“But it’s going to be one game at a time. We’ll take the games as they come, with respect and regard for our opponents but determined and committed to achieving our target which is to win the cup for Old Motor Spare Parts Market and its football loving Chairman and his executives,” the elated coach concluded.