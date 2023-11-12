8.4 C
New York
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Breaking: Crisis hits Sylva’s camp as INEC cancels 24,000 ‘vodoo’ votes

Politics

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has suffered a huge set back following the cancellation of the over 24,000 controversial votes purportedly recorded in Ward 11,12 and 13 of Mini, Ikensi and Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government area of the State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The cancellation which followed the protest by stakeholders particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the hijack of election materials by APC thugs in Nembe-Bassambiri and refusal to allow voters including supporters of the PDP to cast a single vote, was said to have thrown Sylva’s camp to confusion.

READ ALSO  Passengers Stranded As Protesting NLC, TUC Members Block Abuja Airport

The PDP also alleged that most of the votes purportedly recorded by the APC in the area were cooked and are voodoo votes that should be cancelled.

The votes from Mini, Ikensi and Oluasiri communities were thereby cancelled after the INEC officials reviewed the PDP arguments.

Confirming the development, the PDP agent for the Ward, Douglas Etulankimor Sampson said it was regrettable for APC to deny almost 30,000 voters in the ward opportunity to cast their votes.

ENDS***

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
ASTSC: Mgbuka Obosi Market Shocks Nnewi New Motor Parts with 4-1, Advances to Next Stage

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Water, Power Among Top Priorities of Soludo's Administration — Commissioner Chukwuemeka

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.