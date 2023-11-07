80 decomposing corpses, 20 headless bodies: fortify security around Lokpanta axis, CLO tells Gov Otti

By Chuks Eke

Following the recent chilling discovery of 80 decomposing corpses and 20 headless bodies inside the cattle market at Lokpanta in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia state, the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Anambra state branch has called on Abia state government to fortify security within Lokpanta axis to curtail incessant violent crimes, kidnapping, armed robbery,car snatching, as well as killings taking place in the areas.

CLO also called in the state government to endeavour to fish out the perpetrators of these dastardly acts and deal with them according to the law, to forestall further degradation of human dignity , sacredness and sanctity of human persons.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra state and signed by its state Chairman, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, CLO however commended Abia State Governor , Chief Alex Oti for improving security architecture of Abia state through his strategic marshal plan that led to the discovery of such a number of decomposing bodies and headless bodies at Umuezechi Lokpanta cattle market.

“We thank him for having the political will, patriotism and courage to unravel such a barbaric, insensate and inhuman atrocities, killings and impunities taking place in cattle market for years with previous government doing nothing to rescue the situation, restore security and normalcy”.

According to the CLO, ” We learnt from Suzena Callings that anyone who kills an innocent person will lose everything he or she has, hence perpetrators should not be allow to go scott free”.

“Abia state government and security personnel should constitute Committees to carry out discreet and indepth investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings, the perpetrators and identities of those killed and reasons behind the killings”.

“Government should as a matter of urgency, ensure arrest, detention and prosecution of perpetrators and their sponsors to act as deterrent to others.

We extol the wise and unique decision of governor to convert the market into non residential daily market”, the statement added.

“There is no doubt in our minds that it will in no small measures help to restore security, business activities, peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, mutual trust and it will enhance citizens’ confidence and hope in government”.

“The most important function of every government is for protection of lives and properties of her citizens which Governor Alex Oti has already taken bold, patriotic and courageous steps to actualize. What is now left is for the government to fortify security and improve on the existing one”.