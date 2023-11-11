Lobi Stars Welcome NPFL New Comers, Sport Lagos Nov 7 At Lafia

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

NPFL table leaders, Lobi Stars FC, welcomes new comers, Sport Lagos, on Sunday, 12th November, at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Sport Lagos are 6th on the table with 11 points from seven matches while Lobi Stars leads with 14 points.

Lobi Stars look good under coach Eugene Agagbe, veteran sport writer, Fidelis Tyôkyaa, told me on the phone. They are approaching tomorrow’s game, haven won their last game away at Bayelsa United in a 1:2 encounter.

The Yes Father Boys opened this season’s campaign with 2:2 draw score away at Heartland. Thence, it was 3:2 win at home over Sunshine Stars, draw away at Katsina United and 2:0 thrashing of Abia Warriors at home before a “minor” defeat in the hands of 2021/2022 NPFL champions, Rivers United.

They have so far won all their home games with Enugu Rangers (2:1), the most recently beaten. On Monday, 6th November, the Yes Father Boys out class Bayelsa United right in front of their home fans at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

Tyokyaa says Coach Agagbe is not new in the league and has started well at Lobi Stars as evident in their last seven games.

Club Vice Chairman and COO, Dominic Iorfa, appeared all smiles over the phone, while saying that the fears that he was allowing players to exit is over with the manner the club is scoring goals. They have scored 11 times this season, conceding seven times only, with plus four goals difference.

A win tomorrow at Lafia, according to Emmanuel Uja, club media officer, will consolidate their dominance thus far this season.

Meanwhile coach Agagbe was quoted earlier on as saying that the boys “have been training hard, understand how we play and will do everything they can to try to make us successful.”