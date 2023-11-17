KNSG sues for calm as appeal court delivers judgment on governorship election

Kano State Government on Thursday advised people in the state to remain calm and avoid acts capable of causing breach of the peace as the Appeal Court delivers judgment on Friday,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NNPP had appealed against the judgment of the Kano Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Baba Dantiye, in Kano on Thursday.

Dantiye said the advice became necessary as some unscrupulous persons may take advantage of the situation and cause a breach of the peace

Dantiye, who was reacting to Friday’s governorship election judgnt by the Appeal Court in Abuja, stressed the need for the people to maintain the peace for the development of the state and the country at large.

He also called on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in ensuring that law and order were maintained as well as ensure the full protection of of the lives and properties of the citizens in the state.