Israel-Hamas war: Two feared killed as Police, Shi’ites clash in Kaduna

…police confirm one killed

Several members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as “Shi’ites” on Thursday stormed the streets of Kaduna protesting the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

The movement in their hundreds condemned what they termed Israeli attack on Palestinians.

This was just as stones and pebbles flew freely in different directions as the Islamic sect marched through the Muhammadu Buhari Way, formerly WAFF Road in the heart of the city while motorists and other road users scampered for safety.

The development, an eyewitness said, forced police operatives to dispersed the protestors with live bullets which allegedly resulted to the death of two.

However, the Kaduna Police Command, confirmed to The PUNCH on the telephone that one person was killed during the clash with the shi’ites members.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, blamed the death on IMN members, whom he described as “violent sect.”

The police spokesman said, “The movement came out today, Thursday 16, November, 2023, knowing fully well the ban on public procession in the state.Their intent is to disrupt social, economic activities in the state.They blocked the major roads in the metropolis, preventing innocent and law abiding citizens from carrying out their daily businesses.

“Our operatives(police) in the process of dispersing them, were pelted with stones and other dangerous objects such as catapults and in the process one innocent civilian by name Aliyu Sani(40 years old) was hit and he died.

“The public know the shi’ites are violent people who can never protest peacefully and everybody know that they have been outlawed in the state.”

The protestors carried placards which such inscription as ‘Death to Israel!’, ‘We support Palestine,’ among others while pamphlet distributed, declared unalloyed supports for the oppressed people of Palestine.

The pamphlet written and distributed by a protesting Shi’ites member, Aliyu Umar Tirmizi, read:

“The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky is hereby declaring unalloyed support for the oppressed people of Palestine who are facing the most inhuman suppression perpetrated by the illegal State of Zionist Israel.

“The Israel occupiers have for the past 75 years been unleashing genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid on the unarmed civilians that include men, women and children.

“They have murdered thousands of children and the aged and have demolished houses and worship places of innocent civilians.

“The Zionist Israel has abused the sanctity of the holy Mosque of Al-Aqsa and terrorised innocent worshippers that visit the place.

“In recent times the Zionist Israel has increased its attrocities on the good people of Palestine where they have been using internationally banned weapons on innocent civilians and even attacked hospitals killing innocent people.”

It added,”All these attrocities are committed with full knowledge of the so called United Nations who have remained silent and subservient to the wicked plots of the Zionist regime.

“It is an understatement to say that the United States of America is providing funds in the name of military aide worth 3.27 billion Dollars annually to Israel.

“The oppressed people of Palestine and indeed human minded people from all over the world have risen against these attrocities.

“We are out to voice our support for the oppressed people of Palestine and to Condemn the attrocities perpetrated by the Zionist Israel with support from America and Europe.

“We call on all kind hearted individuals across the world to lend their voices in support of the oppressed Palestinians and condemn Israel and her cohorts.”