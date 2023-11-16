Road Dualization: Ningi Emirate expresses dismay over ex-lawmakers comments on project

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Ningi Emirate Council has expressed dismay over comments over 11-kilometre carriageway road dualization and categorically explained why its support and welcomes the Governor Bala Mohammed foresight for awarding the construction of the township road from GSS Ningi to Guddiba village in the local government area council.

Accordingly, the Emirates condemns in strong term against some ex-legislators who were opposing the contract being awarded by governor to the tune of N11 billion naira.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of the Ningi Emirate Council, the traditional holder Magatakadar of Ningi, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo said the Emirate Council has received the new with great shock over frivolous write ups made by the ex-legislators the distinguished Senator Sani Shehu and Rtd Honourable Salisu Zakari on their tweeter handles and Facebook account pages respectively and critising high rate at which contracts for the construction of GSS Ningi to Guddiba dual carriageway of 11-kilometer on Bauchi Ningi to Kano highway as was awarded.

He said, “the Emirate’s Council is mindful of the Writer’s freedom of speech and expression as inshiring in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. However, the Council expect the two legislators to be constructive in their criticism.

“As former legislators of the National Assembly they were expected to do some homework on how the state government arrives at contracts sum of (N10.3 billion) taking into consideration all exigencies of Mini bridges, drainages, culverts, above all compensation attached to the projects.

Adding that the Emirate was particularly amazed and ashamed that a former lawmaker who represented Emirates Ningi/Warji federal Constituency will come out publicly to disputes the distance of the set project.

The Magatakadar of Ningi, said “For avoidance of doubt, and in order to disabuse the minds of those who have been mislead by the write ups, the Emirate wishes a cartigorically state and enlighten the general public that the contract awarded was for a dual carriageway way w double Lanes in each of the 11-kilometer Span and sperated by a concrete. This means the distance of the road is more than 20 kilometers Span.

The Emirate therefore, challenged the two ex-lawmakers to enquire and verify from the body responsible the Nigeria Society of Engineers to ascertain the current standards and value of roads construction per kilometers. But rather the critics have resorted blind critisim with a view to creating political mischief against the Governor or gating chief popularity.

He concluded by saying “the award contract by the Bauchi State Governmt under the leadership of Bala Mohammed was laudably received and appreciated by well meaning indigene of the Emirate from within and outside in including rivals.