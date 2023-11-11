8.4 C
Gov Poll : Voting Commence In Imo – As INEC Continues Distribution Of Election Materials

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Imo electorates have commenced voting on early hours of Saturday, 11 Nov, 2023 Inline with the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Some parts of the State visited by our correspondent, voters were seen casting their ballots peacefully.

Our correspondent gathered that Electoral materials have left different Local Government Area Councils to wards and polling Units.

In Mbaitoli, which is the largest Local Governments in the State, Orodo Ward A, Ward B, and Amaike have commenced voting.

Our correspondent also learnt that wards like Ogwa Ward 1, Ogwa Ward 2, Amaike are yet begin voting.

Also, Voting have commenced in Umuagwu/ Umunwoha ward, which have 18 polling Units.

More details will be published in our subsequent Bulletin

