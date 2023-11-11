Bath Nwibe Elected Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers

By Chike Mabene

Anambra born frontline politician and community leader, Engr. Bath Emeka Nwibe (Ugo Aguata) has been elected as Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

The elevation of Engr. Nwibe was conveyed in a letter titled, “Election To The Distinguished Fellowship Grade,” signed by the Executive Secretary of NSE, Engr. Joshua O. Egube, FNSE.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Council of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), at it’s meeting of November 02, 2023 has approved your election as a FELLOW of the Society. The Fellowship will take effect from the date of your conferment and thereafter, you can begin to use the appellation ‘FNSE’ after your name,” the letter explained.

Engr. Nwibe who has been a Member of Nigerian Society of Engineers, MNSE, is the founder and Group Managing Director of SEGOFS ENERGY GROUP, an Upstream Oil and Gas company with specialization in Directional Drilling Services for Oil, Gas and Geothermal Wells. The company which has offices in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Benin-City, Pointe-Noire Congo and Houston Texas, USA, also undertakes Measurements & Logging While Drilling, Borehole Surveying and Engineering Services.

Nwibe has been an active player in the Oil and Gas sector since 1987 and has acquired varied and hands-on experience working for Multi-National Service Companies like WOG Allied Services, Halliburton Sperry-Sun Drilling Services, Baker Hughes Inteq, Schlumberger Drilling & Measurements; as well as a Directional Drilling Consultant to Shell Petroleum Development Company for five years.

Engr. Nwibe’s humility belies his stellar academic and professional accomplishments. He attended the prestigious Christ The King College, Onitsha from 1975-1980; a graduate of Civil Engineering of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he carried out his National Youth Service programme in Rivers State where he was awarded a Certificate of Commendation on Passing Out on 15 August 15, 1986.

Nwibe also attended several technical and management training courses related to Oil & Gas and Energy industry in North America and Europe. A very well-travelled man with footprints in continents of USA, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. He is an alumnus of McDonough School of Business of Georgetown University, Washington D.C; and board member of several blue-chip companies cutting across the Oil and gas and hospitality industries.

Nwibe is a pragmatic leader and team player who sees people as the greatest asset in any endeavor. Nwibe believes that active participation and interest in politics and governance is one of the best ways to impact positively on lives – a political philosophy which influenced his quest as former gubernatorial aspirant in 2017 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A renowned community leader and philanthropist, Engr. Bath Nwibe has a track record of uplifting people and community. He is the founder and promoter of The Ugo-Igboukwu Foundation, which since 2005, instituted annual academic scholarship awards to students in tertiary, secondary and primary schools in Aguata and beyond.

Over the years, Nwibe’s selflessness and community service has earned him several awards and accolades both in the cultural and corporate circles. An Ozo title holder and member of the Nze na Ozo Society, he was conferred with the traditional title of Ugo Igboukwu, Eze Ugo Asaa, by his Igboukwu hometown. Engr. Nwibe, also holds titles from other Anambra communities, like Ugo Ebeteghete of Ekwuluobia, Ugomba Oraeri and several other communities in Anambra State.

Engr. Bath Nwibe is also a Patron of the Catholic Laity Council of Awka Diocese, and a major donor and Paul Harris Fellow of The Rotary Club International. He is married with children.

The NSE further stated in the letter that a date for formal Fellow Conferment Ceremony will be announced in due course.