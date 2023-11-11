Gov Nwifuru Task Stakeholders, Others on Access To Quality Healthcare For Ebonyians

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Governor Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has called for active participation of all Stakeholders and healthcare providers in creating a healthcare system that will meet the needs of its citizenry.

The Governor made the call during the 2023 Ebonyi state Health Insurance Summit, at Ecumenical center, Abakaliki.

The theme for this year’s summit is tagged, “Advancing Universal Health Coverage through a Sustainable Health Insurance Mechanism”.

Governor Nwifuru in his address also promised that his government will earmark the sum of Two Hundred Million annually to take care of the informal sector, and provide access to quality healthcare to the people.

“We are here to foster a dialogue that transcends political lines, industries and affiliations and to identify innovative solutions and to ensure that every resident of the state has access to high quality, affordable health insurance without financial difficulty”.

“As a matter of urgency, we will explore options for expanding coverage, enhancing affordability, and simplifying the process of obtaining and using health insurance for all the residents of our dear State”

Addressing Stakeholders he said, “I wish to encourage

all business men and well to do people of our dear state to adopt health Insurance as corporate social responsibility and as Constituency projects. Through this we will be able to protect our people from financial hardship that may arise from exorbitant medical bills.”

The Chairman of the occasion and speaker of Ebonyi State House Assembly, Chief Moses Odunwa assured that the 24 members of Ebonyi state House of Assembly will sponsor 100 persons each, from their different constituencies to access free medical healthcare.