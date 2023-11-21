Ebonyi Govt To Sponsor 100 First & Second Class Graduates For Further Studies

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has vowed to sponsor 100 First Class and 2nd Class Upper Graduates to Countries of their choice for further studies.

Governor Francis Nwifuru revealed this during a Pastoral visit by the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Reverend Dr Peter Nworie Chukwu to the Government House Chapel, Ochoudo Centenary City on Sunday.

“We are very much badly challenged in the area of Education and we have agreed in Exco that we are going to send 100 First Class and 2nd Class Upper Graduates to Countries of their choice to further their education, when they come back they will teach in our schools,” Nwifuru said.

Responding to an appeal made by the Bishop, Gov Nwifuru acknowledged that the Catholic Church is strategic to the attainment of quality teaching and learning in Schools in the State, and directed the Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to immediately commence the process of handover of the Schools to the Missions.

“We won’t hesitate, if the Catholic Church is ready to take back their Schools, we are ready and not only Catholic Church, every other Churches whose Schools were taken over.

“I am happy that my Lord Bishop said he is going to support me, if I have physical support and now spiritual support, there is no reason I will not perform and I am very sure I am going to perform.

Earlier in a homily, the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Reverend Dr Peter Nworie Chukwu appreciated Governor Nwifuru for positive steps so far taken in his administration and restated the readiness of the Catholic Church under his leadership to support the Governor to achieve his goals for the State.

He called on Cabinet members of Government to cooperate with the Governor to bequeath enduring legacies on the sands of time.

“If there is failure in your area there is a failure in the whole Government because the success of any member of the Cabinet is the success of the Governor and that of the whole Government.

“So today’s reading is an invitation for all members of the current Government to assist the Governor to achieve his goals for Ebonyi State.

“In the area of Education, the Church is ready to work with the Government, those Schools formerly owned by the Catholic Church that were forcefully taken away from us after the Civil War, the Governor knows our feelings about that.