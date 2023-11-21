Fear Grips Imo Workers As LG Service Commission Chairman, Son Beat Staff To Stupor

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Palpable fear is currently enveloping Imo State civil servants working at the Secretariat Complex,Owerri as the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, LGSC,Mrs. Rosemary Izuogu and her Son,Mr. Precious Izuogu were allegedly terrorizing workers with thugs.

Recall that the LGSC Chairman and her Son allegedly hired thugs who battered the Public Relations Officer of the Commission,Mr. Unegbu Chimaobi Michael to stupor on Thursday 16th November,2023.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Mr. Precious Izuogu whom they described as not a staff of the Commission went inside the PRO’s office with thugs and beat him up.

According to them,”trouble erupted when Precious accused the PRO of insulting her mother at Dunamis Church located on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri sometime ago. Chimaobi is currently receiving medical attention at Specialist Hospital,Umuguma. And we are now living in fears as we do not know who is going to be the next victim.

We want the Executive Governor of Imo State,His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma to quickly intervene before it is too late. Mrs Izuogu wants to turn Local Government Service Commission to “banana republic”.

When visited the office of the LGSC Chairman on Tuesday 21st November,2021,Mr. Precious Izuogu who identified himself as the Personal Assistant to his mother stated that journalists have no constitutional rights to delve into what is happening in the Commission.

Meanwhile,the Commission’s Chairman,Mrs. Izuogu seemed to had absconded her office following a horrible protest staged against her by information officers of different ministries in the State Secretariat Complex.

The Imo State Head of Service,Barr. Raymond Ucheoma confirmed the ugly incident urging workers to maintain calm as the issue will soon be addressed.