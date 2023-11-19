Council Boss Assures Educating Ebonyians On Ways Of Combating Flood Disaster

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi state, Barr. Sunday Nwankwo has assured that Ebonyians will be educated on best ways of combating flood disaster in the state.

The Ikwo Council Boss gave the assurance Saturday, in Abakaliki, at the flag off of relief materials distribution to flood victims.

Barr. Nwankwo while commending the lawmaker representing Ikwo/Ezza south Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah for attracting the relief materials said flood is as a result of the impact of our activities in the environment, adding that efforts should be made in mitigating it.

“You know what they call ‘Climate change’ is the issue. Climate change is the product of the impact of our activities in the environment, and they said that all of that put together is what is causing all other things and the floods.

“So, it means that we also have to look at ourselves and ask ourselves, are there ways that we are contributing to it unknowingly? If there are, we reduce it, if it becomes vagaries of weather, then we take it that it has come to stay and we must find a way to mitigate it. One of those ways is to reduce the human impact/aspect of it, we know there is a natural aspect.”

Speaking further, Barr. Nwankwo assured that efforts are been made to mitigate the impact of flood by the state government, as well as educate Ebonyians continuously, on best ways of reducing flood impact in the state.

“Government is making efforts, because if you go to the flood prone areas, they are having good agricultural activities. Infact sometimes, they set out the time and say, ‘do your cultivation within this time and this time, and then exit the place.’ But you know learning is a continuum, we will continue to educate the people on the best ways of reducing or mitigating the impact of flood,” he added.