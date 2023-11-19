Ogah, NEMA Distributes Relief Materials Worth Millions To Flood Victims

…As Agency Begins Sensitization

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Federal lawmaker representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, have distributed relief materials to flood victims.

The relief materials were distributed to the beneficiaries Saturday, at the official flag off of the event, in Ikwo LGA, Abakaliki.

Flagging off the event, Hon. Ogah appreciated his constituents for their votes and confidence on him. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the platform whereby the request made at the National Assembly is been granted. He equally appreciated VP Shettima, Chief of staff to President, Femi Gbajamila, the state Governor Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru for being accommodating and peaceful, the DG of NEMA, Zonal coordinator and representatives of the agency.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ezeani Nnanyelugo, representing the Southeast Zonal officer, Enugu, Mrs Ngozi Echiazu, and leader of the group explained that a team from the agency came for a joint assessment in June 2023, with the State Emergency Management Agency, and were able to ascertain that there was flood incident. From their findings, buildings, household items and farmlands, economic trees among others were affected.

The people affected were recommended for support to the Director General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed Abu, who after consideration approved items worth more than 80million naira for the affected victims.

“And that is why we are here today, to flag it off and to distribute the items accordingly to those affected.

“We will follow it up, I’ve told our sister agency to do that. It is time to start early warning system, campaign, meetings in other to address this menace called flood because it has become very rampant here in the southeast zone in particular, and in Nigeria” Ezeani said.

While recommending ways to mitigate flood disaster, Ezeani urged the beneficiaries to avoid building on flood plains, and water ways are kept clean. He maintained that “if they’re cleaned and cleared, we would discover that we would have less flood.