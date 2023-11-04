Imo Guber: Accredited Observer Groups Call for Hitch-free Election

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

A coalition of INEC Accredited Observer Groups for Imo State 2023 has urged the electoral umpire to be above board by providing a level playing ground to all the political parties and also advised that all efforts should be made by various political stakeholders and INEC in the state to ensure adequate voter sensitisation and mobilization for the elections.

The Coalition of INEC Accredited Observer Groups made this known to the press through Comrade Victor Kalu in the midst of the other representatives of 25 Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) urging the electoral management body to engage committed civil society groups in an intensive civic voter education for sensitisation and mobilization of elections saying that it would go a long way in ensuring voter participation in elections.

Admitting that the Nigerian Police is the lead agency in maintaining internal security and ensuring a peaceful electioneering process, Comrade Kalu said that the military as well as other paramilitary agencies are all part of the exercise, insisting that they should all conduct themselves professionally during the period.

The Coalition also urged the political parties to engage in civic voter mobilization as a proactive way of campaign and commit to the training of their electoral field officers like Party agents, supervisors.

The Observer Groups also harped on the priority to be given the different terrains in the state in terms of distribution of election materials to ensure quick and timely commencement of elections.

On the part of political parties, Comrade Victor Kalu said that the politicians who play against the electoral rules by way of sponsoring, funding, aiding and abetting violence during elections would be reported the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

The Coalition also recalled the reported cases on the past of erring Adhoc staff and that their groups are not aware of any drastic measures taken against them.

The Coalition through their spokesman, said that the available records indicate that Imo citizens have always demonstrated exemplary behaviour during elections advised who ever that wins the election to reach out to all the segments of the Society.

Among the 25 NGOs in attendance include Grassroots Development and Peace Initiatives; Citizens Rights and Leadership Awareness Initiative; Center For Grassroot Development and Crime prevention and others.